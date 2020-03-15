A fourth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Smith County late Saturday, and officials said that unlike the county's previous three confirmed cases, the latest victim had not recently traveled internationally.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, which confirmed the case, said the source of exposure was unknown and the patient was in home isolation.
"With the potential for community spread, every individual should take heightened precautions," Terrence Ates, NET Health spokesman, said in a statement.
The news came a few hours after an erroneous tally of confirmed cases in Gregg County on the Texas Department of State Health Services website was raising concerns among residents and officials. In its daily update of county-by-county cases, the department reported Gregg County's total had jumped to four from one.
"It's a mistake," said Johnny Brown, public health emergency preparedness coordinator with NET Health. "The only confirmed case in Gregg County is the one that we reported Monday afternoon."
After the News-Journal notified officials of the error, the information on the website was corrected by late afternoon Saturday.
In its Sunday morning update, the department said: "There was an error in the initial Saturday, March 14 count for Gregg County It has been corrected to show one case in a Gregg County resident."
As of Sunday afternoon, the state health department's website showed a total of 56 cases. The four in Smith County and one in Gregg County remained the only cases confirmed in East Texas.
The confirmed Gregg County case was announced Monday. Officials have said only that the patient recently returned from domestic travel and was in home isolation after initially being observed at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said last week the patient was screened March 3, and would remain in isolation two more weeks before being retested for the virus.
Meanwhile, people who came into contact with the man are being observed, “and a lot of them are in isolation,” Browne said. Asked last week how many people were being observed or in isolation, he replied, “I do not have a count on that. I didn’t ask.”
Smith County cases
Health officials declined to say where in Smith County the patient in the latest case was in home isolation.
The new case came just a day after NET Health announced three confirmed Smith County cases, including one patient who was in critical condition.
All three of those patients had recent travel history outside the U.S. and officials said they are under medical monitoring. Two of the patients’ cases are related, NET Health CEO George Roberts said, as they had recently traveled to the same place.
He declined to say where in the county the three patients reside, or to disclose which countries they had visited.
All three patients’ public interactions also were under investigation and no further information was given on what level of contact they had with the public since their contraction of the coronavirus.
Smith County Health Authority Dr. Jeffrey Levin said Friday all three of the test samples were handled at the UT Health Science Center lab in Tyler. The lab receives samples from local hospitals.
Precautions
NET Health officials encouraged residents to continue precautions including washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and if soap and water are not available, to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
"If everyone will follow the procedures, we'll slow this thing," Brown said Saturday evening.
The health district said everyone in East Texas should remember to:
■ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
■ Practice social distancing — Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.
■ Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
■ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.
Also, if you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your health care provider.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, health officials ask you to call before going to your doctor or an emergency room to prevent any potential spread. General information regarding ways to mitigate myths of disease transmission are maintained by NET Health at bit.ly/33iSaYu