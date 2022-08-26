It's Friday night ... finally!
And while Spring Hill and Sabine kicked off festivities a day early, today is the day most of East Texas' players, coaches and fans have been looking forward to.
Tonight also marks a new beginning for the News-Journal, as we are partnering with our sister publication, the Tyler Morning Telegraph, to provide full coverage of tonight's games at etvarsity.com.
As our stories, photos and videos begin coming in from tonight's games, you'll find links below to our coverage. So whether you are following your favorite team from home, or tracking other teams from the stadium, keep pounding that refresh button throughout the night.
