NACOGDOCHES — What started out as an ordinary day in Nacogdoches turned extraordinary when pieces of history fell from the sky onto the oldest town in Texas.
“Now Nacogdoches is going to be known all over the globe, especially because the Israeli was on board,” said Rose Parrish, standing in downtown Saturday morning with hundreds more pieces of the destroyed space shuttle Columbia. “People used to say ‘Nacogdoches where’ and we had to tell them about Stephen F. Austin State University. Not anymore.”
Allison Haley, an SFA student from Longview, said she believes she literally watched history unfolding in front of her as a piece of debris fell near her.
“It landed about six feet from my car. I was listening to the news about this and I thought ‘No, surely not.’ It floated down like a piece of paper,” she said. “You know this happened 200 miles away near Dallas and now pieces of this thing that held those people are falling next to my car. I’m in shock.”
The skies over downtown Nacogdoches were a circus of activity as news helicopters shared the sky with military jets. The jets circled searching for remains of the shuttle. At least 800 pieces of debris were found in Nacogdoches alone, according to reports.
According to The Associated Press, the search halted as darkness fell over the region. The AP reported that NASA newsroom secretary Diana Hunter said the search would resume at daylight.
Many had difficulty getting a telephone line out as most used cell phones to call relatives and friends to tell them they were just feet away from a piece of the wreckage. Some people went to the top of a nearby bank building for a better view.
Meanwhile, the A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport was a similar scene, with members of the Army National Guard keeping watch over multiple pieces of wreckage, some roped off with yellow crime scene tape. Officials barred the public from the airport at mid-morning Saturday after multiple pieces of debris were found.
But Steve Johnson, who operates a flight school at the airport, said moments before he made a big find – a 3-foot metal ball. Johnson said he didn’t think twice about removing it.
The (Federal Aviation Administration) says we must remove anything that is an obstruction on the runway,” he said of moving the debris from runway No. 18.
The item he found was extremely light and appeared to be some type of low-pressure liquid tank with sensors on it, he said. Although only a few hours had passed since he had found the item, Johnson said his thoughts already had moved beyond the materials left behind from the disaster.
“This is the thing, the catastrophic loss of life,” he said from a small office overlooking the runway. “The equipment can be replaced.”
At that point, FAA representatives came on the scene along with a state trooper who secured the airport. By around 11 a.m., about 40 people had called the airport to report debris in their yards.
Back in downtown Nacogdoches, Liz Kerridge, who lives about three blocks from where a large metal square of debris landed, confirmed that her neighbors had acted as scavengers of sorts.
“We were all looking in the bushes in our yards trying to find a piece,” she said.
Steve Garcia, an SFA student, thought he had found a tiny piece of debris near downtown but said he couldn’t seem to get the attention of two Army National Guard members guarding a large piece of debris in from of Commercial National Bank.
Garcia, who majors in chemistry, said the silvery item looked like titanium. Student Amanda Rote was more interested in discussing the historical significance.
“This is probably the biggest thing that has ever happened in Nacogdoches,” she said. “I want my picture in the history books.”
Haley, 21, of Longview said she would be content just to keep a piece of history. She said she was only 4 when the Challenger exploded in January 1986.
“I’m just waiting for the police to come and tell me this is a piece of it. I would keep it forever and forever and forever if I could.”
Haley said she had already heard a warning on the radio not to touch any debris. She said from the looks of it, she wouldn’t have wanted to.
“It was a badly charred piece of metal, it looked like maybe it had an oily, greasy substance on it, and there is kind of a smell of gas fumes in the air,” she said.
People were being warned not to touch anything that appeared to be a part of the Columbia, and if they did, were told to wash their hands thoroughly. Nacogdoches police were warning members of the large crowd that a safe distance was 100 feet away from debris.
Haley said despite the novelty of being involved with a national story, her main thoughts were with the astronauts.
“I hope they had no idea it was coming,” she said.
The people of Nacogdoches certainly did not.
“I never thought it would land here. I would have thought it would have landed in Mississippi or something,” said Roger Russell, who lives just north of Nacogdoches.