East Texans didn’t immediately realize what it was, but the deafening boom and dramatic light show in the skies Saturday morning were the death throes of the space shuttle Columbia.
For reasons unknown, the spacecraft tore apart as it re-entered the atmosphere in preparation for landing in Florida, officials said. Its crew of seven astronauts was killed.
The sight of the disintegrating shuttle was compared to a “Roman candle,” an exploding meteor or the arc of a welding torch by some East Texas residents who saw it. One witness described the accompanying sound as obnoxious and mean.
Longview police received numerous reports about the explosion-like sound and some reports of a burning plane, said police Sgt. Mike Bishop. Gregg County sheriff’s Capt. Ken Hartley said deputies investigated two calls about possible debris falling in the county, but found nothing.
The long rumble heard by residents in East and North Texas Saturday morning was not Columbia exploding, but a sustained sonic boom comprised of many staggered sonic booms.
“There were hundreds of pieces and they were all making sonic booms,” said Ken Moore, an American Airlines pilot and LeTourneau aeronautics engineering student. “And it was spread out over a distance. So you heard a rumble of hundreds of pieces going through a sonic boom.”
The immediate threat to the public was the danger of contamination from falling shuttle debris, public safety officials cautioned. The falling pieces could be tainted by the dangerous chemicals used for fuel and other shuttle operations. State emergency officials broke into cable programming to warn watchers against touching fallen debris or getting too close to fallen shuttle pieces. The debris could also be crucial to any investigation of the shuttle’s destruction.
The bulk of the debris seemed to have fallen in Nacogdoches and San Augustine counties, striking some homes. No debris appears to have fallen in Gregg County or the immediate surrounding counties, based on a Longview News-Journal telephone survey of those sheriff’s departments.
Anyone who sees possible shuttle debris should first contact the local police or sheriff’s office, then quarantine the area and call an emergency number for NASA, 1-218-483-4441. The Texas Debris Hotline is 800-525-5555.
“It looked like a Roman Candle had been shot across the sky,” said Dr. David Johnson of Fort Worth. The physician was visiting some family property in Longview, just south of Interstate 20. He said he makes the trip once or twice a year.
“I was out early watching for wildlife, particularly deer,” Johnson said. “I didn’t see any deer, but I did see something.”
The shuttle remains took 12 to 15 seconds to pass across the sky, Johnson said.
“It was real apparent there was a couple or three big fireballs with trailers,” he said. “It was breaking up into smaller pieces. I realized immediately something was out of the ordinary.”
The falling pieces looked like a Hollywood movie special effect, Johnson said.
“It was like Armageddon (the movie). All the pieces were moving together,” he said. “It looked so extraordinary.”
Nick Miller of Kilgore was awed by the morning’s light show before discovering he had seen a tragedy.
“I didn’t even look at my watch I was so in awe of what I saw,” he said. “I called my wife to tell her I’d seen something spectacular.”
Westbound on Texas 31, Miller, a vice president of Petro-Wax in Kilgore, was taking the same route to the plant at 1709 Industrial Blvd. he’s traveled regularly for 20 years when he saw what he came to think was a meteor. He said he saw the light show and pulled off the road about a half-mile west of the Teas 42 intersection to get a better look.
“It looked like a jet plane with a vapor trail, but it was bright as if the sun was reflecting off it. I thought it was a low-flying jet,” Miller said. “Then I thought it was a meteor because it started to sparkle.”
The path of the debris was a bright white light like the arc of a welder’s torch, he said.
“At the peak of its arc, I could see pieces. It was breaking up,” MIller said, describing the debris as one large “starburst” with four to six smaller “starbursts” around it.
Miller said he called 911 to alert authorities because he thought the meteor might impact locally.
“I thought if a piece of the meteor does hit, people would want to know,” he said.
Miller said he didn’t know he was seeing the final moments of the shuttle until his wife saw the news of the spacecraft’s destruction on TV and called him.
Tyler Marcec of Lake Cherokee was just heading into work at Avis Rent A Car at Longview’s East Texas Regional Airport when he saw the descending craft “out of the corner of his eye.”
“I just saw it go across the sky, then boom and it was breaking into a bunch of pieces,” Marcec said.
After two months at the airport, Marcec said he’s grown accustomed to hearing the sonic booms from airplanes, but the sound he heard Saturday morning was obviously something else.
“It didn’t sound like a plane,” he said, describing a noise “real deep and real loud” with a growling noise, similar to a train or tornado.
“It was obnoxious sounding. Real mean,” Marcec said.