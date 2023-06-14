The Rotary Club of Longview on Tuesday recognized Longview native and longtime Rotarian Gene McWhorter as its Citizen of the Year.
“The highest honor anybody can receive in his life is from the citizens of his own hometown. They know your faults, but they praise you anyway,” McWhorter said. “I’m humbly grateful. A hometown is a special privilege. Not everybody has one, but I am fortunate to have a hometown, and it’s right here amongst all of you.”
A longtime Rotarian, McWhorter said he strives “to live up to the ideals associated with” the organization. Friends and fellow community leaders said McWhorter does just that.
“He is truly an extraordinary, exceptionally accomplished, outstanding man. He is one of a kind,” said Pat Florence, who spoke during Tuesday’s luncheon.
Friends described McWhorter as very “attentive to detail.” McWhorter’s family traces its roots in Longview back to 1847 and he has been recognized for many years as a historian of both the community and of the Rotary Club.
A 1957 graduate of Longview High School, McWhorter was first introduced to the Rotary Club of Longview when he was the first high school guest of the club under a program the club started to introduced youth to the organization. He officially joined the club about 20 years later as a member.
McWhorter attended Rice University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Southern Methodist University, earning masters degrees in chemical engineering and marketing. He was commissioned as a U.S. Naval officer through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps and served in the Pacific Fleet from 1962 to 1964.
He and his wife, Nancy, married in 1965 at Trinity Episcopal Church where McWhorter remains a dedicated member of the congregation.
In 1977, he became self-employed as a technical writing and market communications consultant. In later years, he also managed family business interests in commercial and rural real estate, minerals and timber.
McWhorter was responsible for the City of Longview’s acquisition of 80 acres for McWhorter Park and for the donation of 90 acres, including Lake Lomond, to a nonprofit organization for development as Echols Park.
He also has written numerous books and articles on electronics, electricity, digital systems, applications of processing equipment and control systems, and history (including corporations, Gregg County, Longview, and the Rotary Club).
Earlier this year, McWhorter published a book called “The Club and the Town for a Hundred Years.” The book was written in celebration of the Rotary Club of Longview’s 100th anniversary in 2020; however, it was delayed amid the pandemic. The new book is a continuation of a publication from 1995 which McWhorter wrote to coincide with the club’s 75th anniversary.
A dedicated Rotarian, Florence commended McWhorter for his efforts to improve the club and preserve its history.
“He works quietly behind the scenes prodding the leadership to promote high club standards in member recruitment, the lunch program, the weekly Rotary bulletin and retention of annual club records for historical preservation,” she said.
McWhorter said his most recent book and that in 1995 are intended to weave together the Rotary Club and the city because the club is part of the “civic cloth” of the city.
“According to the official mission of Rotary International, this club is above all a fellowship,” he said. “We meet to break bread together once a week and that’s important. We are a special community of committed leaders in business and professions and community service. Ours is a high calling to use our status and our influence for the good of our town and the world.”