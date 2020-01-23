A Crime Stoppers tip led Longview police to arrest a 56-year-old Gilmer man Wednesday morning and charge him with running an online advertisement to solicit a "kennel lady" to have sex with his dog, according to a report.
Darrell Gene Wolter was released Thursday on a $3,500 bond from Gregg County Jail on a charge of bestiality, jail records show.
Acting on the tip, a police officer responded to his ad Jan. 10 and chatted with him via email and text, the report said. Wolter described his dog, said he watches the experiences and suggested the officer watch videos.
The officer arrested Wolter at 9 a.m. after they agreed to meet at a restaurant in the 800 block of South Access Road in Longview, the report said.