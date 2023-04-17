The Longview Police Department announced Monday that it has arrested a Gladewater man and charged him with an October killing on Baxley Lane.
Preston Wade Graham, 24, was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail, with Longview police saying the apprehension was made without incident.
Officers originally responded at around 5 a.m. to a call about an assault in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane, according to a statement from police.
Upon arrival, officers “discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence,” according to the statement. “The victim was transported to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” The victim subsequently died of those injuries.
This investigation is ongoing and the detectives continue to gather information.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.