U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert returned to Congress on Monday despite possibly being exposed to the new coronavirus.
In a series of tweets Monday evening, the congressman for East Texas said he was advised by a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention physician that going into self-quarantine wasn't necessary.
"We discussed all the specific circumstances of which he was aware along with my circumstances, including that I was asymptomatic," the Tyler Republican tweeted of a Sunday phone call with the unidentified physician. "He said that all things considered, I was cleared to return to Washington."
The call came a day after Gohmert learned from the House physician that he had "possibly been exposed" to the virus Feb. 27 at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Washington, the congressman said.
"No one is panicking, and we are observing the recommended precautions," he said via Twitter, including "proper hygiene protocols."
Gohmert's return to Capitol Hill came as other Republican congressmen, including two who interacted with President Donald Trump in the past week, said Monday they were quarantining themselves because of contact with a confirmed carrier of the coronavirus at CPAC.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who rode with Trump on Air Force One on Monday as he flew from Florida to Washington, said he had no symptoms but was awaiting results of tests after an encounter with a carrier of the virus at the conference.
Georgia Rep. Douglas Collins, who also came in contact with the same individual at the conservative conference, joined Trump during a Friday visit to the Georgia-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photos from that day show Collins shaking the president's hand on the tarmac in Georgia.
"While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution," Collins said in a statement.
Concern over Capitol Hill's vulnerability to a coronavirus outbreak exploded Monday as five lawmakers announced they were quarantining themselves because of contact with confirmed carriers of the pathogen.
Four of the five — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Gaetz and Collins — attended the CPAC meeting like Gohmert. It is just one of many public gatherings where lawmakers, aides and other political players are routinely in proximity with potential carriers of the virus.
The fifth lawmaker, Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., said Monday she met with a person in Washington last week who has since tested positive for the virus and would be "working remotely" as a result.
"Out of an abundance of absolute caution, my D.C. staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices," she said.
Gaetz and Brownley said they were closing their offices in Washington.
The expanding coronavirus threat is forcing top congressional leaders to balance the need to go about the people's legislative business and the risk of operating what could be a giant marble-enclosed petri dish as the pathogen spreads.
So far, leaders of the House and Senate have taken a measured approach, consulting closely with the congressional attending physician and thus far refraining from announcing more drastic restrictions.
Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said it was too early to consider cutting short legislative sessions or shutting down Capitol tours but said senators needed to consider significant changes to their usual routines to prevent an outbreak inside the legislature.
"Our lifestyle is the exact opposite of a quarantine. We're by nature public animals and in contact with the public," Durbin said, also noting the advanced age of many senators. "We've got to be sensible about this. Health is the most important thing for all of us. We don't want to overreact, but let's wait and see what happens."
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said leaders have been in discussions with the Capitol physician and other health experts, including CDC officials.
"At this point in time ... we don't have any advice that tells us that we ought to shut down, not have sessions, not have the Capitol open," he said. "But we are very, very concerned."