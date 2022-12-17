A new local holiday tradition will continue this Christmas season as the law firm of Goudarzi & Young will be staging ham giveaways in Longview and Gilmer.
The law firm intends to distribute 750 Bear Creek hams this year. This event will take place Monday in Longview at the firm’s office on Fourth Street and Tuesday at the Yamboree Fairgrounds in Gilmer.
Both giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. Hams will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The law firm, which distributed a similar number of smoked turkeys during the Thanksgiving season, said it knows the importance of giving back to the community and hopes to help those who are in economic need this holiday season.