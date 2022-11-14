For the third year, Goudarzi & Young will be staging turkey giveaways in Longview and Gilmer.
The law firm intends to distribute 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys this year. This events will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office on Fourth Street, and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fairgrounds on Nov. 23. Both giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Goudarzi & Young say they know the importance of giving back to their community and hope to help those who are in economic need this holiday season, and wish all of East Texas a happy Thanksgiving.