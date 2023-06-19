Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt issued a disaster declaration Monday for the county in light of damage to the electric infrastructure and widespread power outages.
In the declaration, Stoudt said severe weather conditions in Gregg County on June 16 caused "catastrophic damage to the electric infrastructure" that has affected a majority of Gregg County residents and businesses.
SWEPCO previously said that it could possibly take until this Friday, June 23 to restore power.
For more information, visit our news partner, CBS19.