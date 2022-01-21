Longview native professionals gathered on Thursday night to speak on how education in East Texas prepared them for success.
"Successful students make successful professionals" was the theme for the GLOBE (Greater Longview Organization for Business and Education) Scholars to Texas Scholars panel lecture event hosted by the Gregg County Historical Museum held at the Longview High School Little Theatre.
The original GLOBE program, started in Longview, was adopted by former Gov. George W. Bush for the state of Texas and morphed into the Texas Scholars program. It then went with Bush to Washington, D.C., when he became president and spread to several other states as the Scholars program.
Longview High School and Spring Hill High School alumni spoke about the importance of setting education as a top priority.
Bobby Taylor, Longview High School graduate and former NFL Pro Bowler, recorded a video that was played during the event. Taylor described his experience as an LISD student and also as a GLOBE Texas scholar. He said he was grateful for the organization.
“Think about when it gets tough, think about some of the challenges that you faced taking the courses you’ve taken thus far because I’m pretty sure you’ve probably went home and looked at your work clothes and the amount of homework you’ve had and probably wanted to go to a social gathering but you had to make sacrifices to not do this or do that," he said. "That’s what is all about, and there will be one day where all of those sacrifices will pay off."
GLOBE, an organization established in 1988, was started after a group of business professionals in the Longview area expressed to educators that students were not being prepared for available jobs.
Throughout the years, GLOBE has prepared high school graduates for employment and further education opportunities throughout a curriculum that provides challenging options for students, according to the organization.
Along with Taylor and success stories by other professionals, Mike Moses, Texas education commissioner from 1995-99, spoke during the event and said he was happy to see the outcomes of GLOBE in Longview.
“I’m proud of this community, I’m proud of this school district, I’m proud of the touch and the reach that Longview ISD GLOBE scholars have had and all of you that are associated with it," Moses said. "Some words of thanks I want to say is to the board of trustees, (Superintendent) James Wilcox, and for their efforts here too. I think it's one of those deals where (GLOBE) made a difference, and I’m happy to be here to see it.".
Arthur Brown, who serves on the board for the Gregg County Historical Museum, said the panel event was originally created in order to showcase and celebrate Longview natives but also the GLOBE program that was originally implemented in the city.
“The museum is starting to look for more things to celebrate about the history of Longview, and this became one of them. We’re looking to celebrate more and more of the history of Longview,” Brown said.
Recognizing the roots of the program, Brown said the Gregg County Historical Museum wants to tell success stories about people and things who have left Longview and have created change outside of East Texas.
“To recognize that historically Longview has actually had more impact that a lot of people understand, a lot of things that have happened historically here have gone on to not only impact East Texas but Texas as a state, and globally,” he said.
Brown said another goal is to show students that challenging curriculums will pay off.
“It's a way for students to challenge themselves and to take those hard curriculums. The more we give students the opportunity to challenge themselves, the more we give opportunities for students to see that they can do it,” he said.
Janis Canion, retired Longview ISD teacher and administrator, spoke at the event and said she was excited for it to take place after being postponed several times due to COVID-19.
Linda Buie, educative director of Texas Council for International Studies Charter, also spoke and mentioned the positive influence of GLOBE on local campuses.
“It has influenced the futures of thousands of students. It has encouraged them to take a more rigorous curriculum, which has helped them do better in college, technical school or in the job market,” Buie said.
Other speakers at the event included Fred Jennings, Barbara McClellan, Jose Sanchez and Anissa Centers.
To keep up with future events hosted by the Gregg County Historical Museum, go to http://gregghistorical.org.