Gregg County is offering demonstration sessions this week and next to give voters a chance to get acquainted with its new voting machine system.
Sessions will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
- Tuesday: Kilgore Community Center
- Thursday: Judson Community Center
- Oct. 8 (Tuesday) Broughton Recreation Center
- Oct. 10 (Thursday): Greggton Community Center
Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said these will be “come and go” sessions intended to give voters time to practice with the new Verity Duo Voting system the county purchased last month for $1.12 million. The machines will be used in the Nov. 5 state constitutional amendment elections.
A video demonstration is available at news-journal.com.