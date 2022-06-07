Commissioners on Monday voted unanimously and without discussion to authorize Purchasing Agent Kelli Davis to again advertise for and accept sealed proposals from firms interested in serving as the construction manager at-risk for the project.
Last month commissioners voted to reject two over-budget bid proposals by Tyler-based Jacobe Brothers Construction and RLM General Contractors of Longview, as they were for between $18 million and $20 million, according to County Judge Bill Stoudt. The estimated budget for the project is $10 million to $12 million.
According to Davis, the two entities who submitted proposals for the first round (that were rejected) are able re-submit in this new proposal process. The new proposal deadline is 1:30 pm June 23, Davis said.
After the new proposals are received, the next step is to, "...have a review process of the submissions and get an experienced contractor hired to review the current set of plans and work with the county and architects to find cost savings opportunities through a value engineering process," Davis said.
The facility is planned to be built on the former Regions Bank motor bank and parking lot properties at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets. Gregg County commissioners previously approved spending $1.2 million to purchase the property.
Stoudt previously said most of the facility’s cost could be paid for with cash from county reserves possibly combined with short-term debt that could be repaid within five or six years.
A previous plan presented to commissioners showed the 65-foot-tall structure would be comprised of about 300 parking spaces and an office area. The office area is set to be about 13,000 square feet and would house multiples county departments, including the elections office, visitors center, human resources department, veterans office and a shared space.
Stoudt and other commissioners have previously voiced their commitment to seeing the project through to completion. Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney previously said that the decision to move forward with the parking facility was a “no brainer.”
"We’ve done study after study regarding its need, and there’s no question that parking is an issue downtown when it comes to the courthouse, and I believe a majority of the court is focused on getting this done,” Stoudt previously said.