A hallmark Longview event is less than two weeks away, and Great Texas Balloon Race officials say there are more opportunities this year to get up close to balloons that have a lot of personality.
The event will feature seven special shape balloons — which usually resemble a character famous or otherwise — all three mornings at various places around the city, according to a statement released Friday.
“We are looking forward to having the special shape balloons return as a part of the Great Texas Balloon Race this year and are excited to offer more opportunities for balloon fans to see them around the city each morning,” said Great Texas Balloon Race Chair Michelle Ford.
The balloons are "Buzzy," "Billy the Kid," "Rocket the Flying Squirrel," "Sheriff Airmadillo," "Spyderpig," "Mr. Winkle" and "Zorro the Raccoon."
The inflations are set to begin at 7 a.m. and last about 45 minutes as long as the weather permits, according to the statement. Pilots and crew will be on location before the inflations to prepare.
On June 17, all seven balloons will be stationed at different locations. On June 18, four of the balloons will be at one spot while the others will be at separate locations, and on June 19, all seven will be staged across from the Longview Exhibit Building.
All ticketed events at the event — balloon glows, concerts, KidsLand and others — will be centered around the Longview Convention Complex, which includes the Longview Exhibit Building and Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, race officials said. General parking will be off Jaycee Drive.
On June 17, The Molly Ringwalds will headline with opener The Social Club. Cody Wayne will open June 18 for headliner Little Texas. New this year, beer and wine will be available for purchase, and no outside alcohol or coolers are allowed.
Tickets are available at OuthouseTickets.com or at Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, and at area Brookshire’s and Super 1 locations.
For more information, visit gtbr.net.