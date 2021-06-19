Great Texas Balloon Race pilots this evening will be inflating — not flying — this evening at three locations around Longview.
At a briefing at 6:30 p.m., race officials announced balloons will be on the ground for static displays due to wind and thermal conditions. They left to go to their sites at about 6:45 p.m. and will be inflating when they arrive there.
Balloons will inflate for about 30 minutes at:
— Field across Jaycee Drive from the Longview Exhibit Building
— Parking lot of Mobberly Baptist Church
— Big Austin Bank building on Loop 281 near Bill Owens Parkway
Another competition flight is scheduled for Sunday morning. Details will be announced at a 6 a.m. pilot briefing.