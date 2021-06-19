GTBR
Great Texas Balloon Race pilots on Friday evening inflate at the field across Jaycee Drive from the Longview Exhibit Building 

Great Texas Balloon Race pilots this evening will be inflating — not flying — this evening at three locations around Longview.

At a briefing at 6:30 p.m., race officials announced balloons will be on the ground for static displays due to wind and thermal conditions. They left to go to their sites at about 6:45 p.m. and will be inflating when they arrive there. 

Balloons will inflate for about 30 minutes at:

— Field across Jaycee Drive from the Longview Exhibit Building

— Parking lot of Mobberly Baptist Church

— Big Austin Bank building on Loop 281 near Bill Owens Parkway

Another competition flight is scheduled for Sunday morning. Details will be announced at a 6 a.m. pilot briefing.

