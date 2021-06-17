Colorful balloons are flying again this morning in the skies over Longview after pilots got a green light to launch for a practice flight ahead of the Great Texas Balloon Race.
If you're headed out early enough — like between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. — then you might be able to catch a glimpse of them.
Flights this year all are planned to be over the city, and targets for this morning’s practice flight are at:
1. The field across Jaycee Drive from the Longview Exhibit Center
2. Longview Swim Center at Pine Tree High School/the Pine Tree practice field
3. Grace Creek Church or Sovereign Life Fellowship on Hawkins Parkway
Targets locations are good places from which to watch the balloons as the pilots try to perform tasks as the various sites.
Pilots and crews meet at 6 a.m. to be briefed on weather and wind conditions and learn where the targets are for the morning.
As in years past, balloons have been visible more frequently in the local skies leading up to the race. About eight pilots on Wednesday morning launched from the parking lot at Mobberly Baptist Church and flew in a southwest path over the city during an unofficial practice flight.
When the event officially kicks off with a competition flight Friday morning, it will have been just shy of two years since pilots last competed in the Great Texas Balloon Race. Last year’s event, like so many others, was canceled due to COVID-19.
About 60 pilots from across the country are competing at this year’s race, which is scheduled through Sunday with flights taking center stage at this year’s event.
“We’re emphasizing the flight aspect of the Great Texas Balloon Race,” said Michelle Ford, chair of this year’s event.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers decided in February not to stage activities at the East Texas Regional Airport but continue with competition flights.
No ticketed events for the Great Texas Balloon Race are planned for the weekend — that includes no entertainment, no balloon glow, no special shape balloons or traditional festival activities.
Organizers have added add non-competition evening flights on Friday and Saturday over Longview.
“Our goal is for the (balloons) to fly over the city,” Ford said. “Look up!”
Most of the balloons will fly for about an hour in the morning and about 30 minutes in the evening, weather permitting.
Balloon pilots compete with navigational tasks for points. There are multiple targets on the ground that the crews try to hit with bean bag markers as well as tasks in the air. Each target or task is only open for a certain amount of time.
Targets and tasks will be determined in the mornings and given to the pilots at briefings.
