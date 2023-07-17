Barbara Cordell is married to a man who gets drunk without drinking.
How, you might ask, is that possible?
That was the same question friends, co-workers and medical professionals asked years ago. And that was among the many questions Cordell had of her husband, Joe Bartnik.
While she was perplexed at witnessing episodes of drunken-like states at home over a period of years, the seriousness and trauma it was causing both of them came to light in a more public setting.
“I was at my pastor’s house for an Easter luncheon after church, and I watched my husband Joe fall off the porch as if he were stone cold drunk,” she said in her book on the topic, “My Gut Makes Alcohol.” Cordell was both overwhelmed and embarrassed.
“So many emotions went through my body-mind: Shock, fear, embarrassment, worry and confusion,” she said. “I was sure, despite our friends’ compassion and concern, they had thoughts of alcoholism.
“Part of me was mortified, but another part of was relieved; finally, someone besides me was seeing this bizarre condition where he was drunk without drinking,” Cordell said.
That was in 2010, after she had nearly 40 years under her belt as a nurse and 21 years in healthcare as a doctor after earning advanced degrees in nursing and a Ph.D. in health counseling.
Joe is also a nurse.
Mystery Slowly Unravels
In the years since, she has spent endless hours researching, consulting, writing and sharing what she has found. The searching, with the help of a friend, led her to come across the term auto-brewery syndrome, or ABS.
“While there were only a few articles on the subject, they were enough to establish my belief that ABS was what Joe had,” she said. The couple finally came across a gastroenterologist who listened to their concerns and read the limited findings in medical journals to diagnose her husband with ABS.
Together, she and Dr. Justin McCarthy published details of Joe’s diagnosis and successful treatment in 2013. Soon after, National Public Radio published an online blog about their case titled “Auto-Brewery Syndrome: Apparently You Can Make Beer in Your Gut.”
The post went viral, and now through her research, journal publications, and book publication, Cordell has become a “go-to” person for other individuals and families going through what she and Joe had gone through. Those people had many of the same questions she had but were coming up with few answers.
Fast Forward to 2023
In May, Cordell hosted a free private screening of the documentary film “Designer S—” at the Esquire Theater in downtown Carthage.
The documentary described the relationship of the gut microbiome to many diseases including diabetes, liver disease, ulcerative colitis (UC) and others. The film explored in detail the positive impact that fecal microbiota transplants (FMT) can have on severe cases of UC.
The screening was followed by a question and answer session on the auto-brewery syndrome. ABS patients who have a severe case may benefit from FMT, and Cordell and her colleagues are now advocating for clinical trials.
The discussion included questions from the audience and a conversation via video with the film star and director Saffron Cassaday. Cordell served as a panelist, and Brenda Rusnak, the producer, moderated the panel.
“In our case, we didn’t even know what Joe had. I hadn’t even heard of auto-brewery syndrome. I didn’t know it existed,” Cordell said at the presentation. “It took us almost six years to figure out what he had.”
Those years included visits to a variety of medical specialists, most of whom were also not familiar with the syndrome. Neurologists, endocrinologists, a visit to a VA facility and more were among their failed attempts to track down the source of Bartnik’s episodes.
“We tried so many doctors and none of them had heard of it, they didn’t know about it,” Cordell said. That was 13 years ago before she penned her book on the topic and had several articles published.
Way Past Legal Blood-Alcohol Limit
Although he had been displaying drunken-state symptoms, none of the specialists alluded to the possibility that alcohol was the source of the illness.
“No one ever mentioned alcohol until the day I called an ambulance for a particularly severe episode,” she said. Part of the routine testing of someone nearly unconscious is to test their blood alcohol level.
“His was a whopping .271 percent, over three times the legal limit in Texas,” Cordell said. “I was astonished. Joe would have had to have had 11-12 drinks to test that high, but he hadn’t been drinking alcohol.”
Her book, “My Gut Makes Alcohol” describes not only the journey she and Joe have gone through, but shares insight into recent research and the trial- and- error process of attempts to treat the illness.
Despite the revelations of more recent years, Cordell said she knows from patients going through the same journey the couple had been through that most physicians are still unaware of the syndrome and leery of the validity of the diagnosis.
Desperation Without Answers
“Patients will often find us and ask, How can they convince their doctors of their situation?” she said. “We’re seeing people who are just desperate.”
Cordell said she could relate to the feeling of lack of hope, which many of her contacts describe and which Cassaday also shared in the documentary.
Out of the Cordell’s personal experience has come a nonprofit organization for ABS supporting the continued effort of research, education and treatments such as fecal transplants.
“We have a support group with more than 760 people,” Cordell said. “That’s part of my nonprofit, to continue to work with people who think they may have auto-brewery syndrome, or who have been diagnosed.”
“We’re in similar boats of trying to look for novel treatments for a very terrible, often chronic disease,” Cordell said.
“Joe was fortunate that his treatment of medication, diet and lifestyle changes cured him over 13 years ago,” she said. “But many patients are not so lucky, and their ABS continues to wreak havoc in their lives. FMT may be the treatment that works for them, and now the documentary gives us hope.”
For those interested in exploring the potential for having ABS, visit Cordell’s website at www.autobrewery.info.
It provides a number of resources, updated research and news, along with a list of providers willing to diagnose and treat ABS.