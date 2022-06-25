Reptile lovers from near and far came to the Longview Exhibit Center on Saturday for the H.E.R.P.S. Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show.
The show brought 65 vendors from across the U.S. to Longview to showcase and sell reptiles and supplies, according to Shawn Gray, owner of the H.E.R.P.S. show.
“There’s a lot to see,” he said, noting the show features vendors selling lizards, frogs, snakes, bugs, turtles, tortoises and more.
Jason and Hailey Horn visited Longview from Shreveport for the show.
“We have an animal addiction,” Jason Horn said, adding the couple currently has two snakes. “We’ve seen a lot of cool snakes that we haven’t seen before. It was our first time touching a panther chameleon.”
Victoria and Jessica Chiarella, of Dallas, came to the show to pick up some custom enclosures that they had purchased the week before at another event. Jessica Chiarella said she enjoys attending shows like this because it supports local breeders.
“Coming to these shows supports local breeders, it supports small businesses, and I think it’s important to do that and show the community that we support them,” she said. “The reptile community is really great once you get to know people. You can build relationships and build rapport with people.”
Gray said one of the biggest benefits of attending the H.E.R.P.S. show is the “education” that’s passed on between the breeders and the buyers. He said those who don’t know much about specific types of reptiles can obtain education from the breeders prior to purchsaing.
“I not only sell the animal; I sell the knowledge. The knowledge comes with the animal,” said Steven Cabral, who owns South Texas Reptiles.
The Houston area business owner said this is one of his first shows to attend with H.E.R.P.S., but that turnout on Saturday had been “solid.”
The H.E.R.P.S.Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show started in the Houston area and has grown. The show comes to Longview twice a year and will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.