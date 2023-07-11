Longview High School parents Louis and Phyllis Bradley weren’t looking forward to visiting Principal James Brewer’s office to talk about their daughter. But the first thing he asked them was: “Y’all ain’t got no coffee?”
“We’re not coffee drinkers, but he was just that type of guy that lightened the mood and made you feel very welcomed,” Phyllis Bradley said. “By the time we left out of his office concerning our daughter, I felt so reassured and happy that he was up here with her because I knew everything was going to be OK.”
Parents, community members and colleagues are mourning the loss of Brewer, who died Monday from a cardiac event. Those who knew him best have posted tributes to him on social media and spoken about the legacy he leaves behind as an educator.
The Magnolia, Arkansas, native was born on Jan. 8, 1958, and graduated from Southern Arkansas State before he found his way to Texas and earned a ME Degree at Texas A&M-Commerce. He then launched a 40-year career in Texas education and spent nearly 30 years as an administrator. He spent a decade as the DeKalb Independent School District superintendent before he moved to Longview in 2007. He held the assistant superintendent of secondary education and principal positions, and eventually served as the East Texas Advanced Academies interim executive director.
“I worked with Mr. Brewer for 16 years,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “Great memories watching him run this high school and be able to relate to everyone, whether it’s parents, students, or at-risk kids. He took care of everybody. He was so loved by everybody he came in touch with.”
“What you saw from him, you saw every day,” he continued. “I was amazed with how he would handle any situation or problem I would call him with. He was always about doing what’s right. I’ve never been around a man that’s more fair and willing to help kids in any situation, because he always told me that there was someone that helped him. He saw every kid as a little James Brewer that was looking for a break. That’s how he treated everybody.”
LASTING IMPACT
Margaret Davis, who directed the school’s International Baccalaureate program, got to know Brewer when he came to the district.
“I got to see personally the difference he made at that high school,” said Davis, CEO of the Texas Council for International Studies. “The situation at the high school at the time was a school that was good, but wasn’t anywhere near its potential. Then, Mr. Brewer came in and just took that school from where it was to a school that is really a jewel across the whole state of Texas.”
Under Brewer’s leadership, the school implemented various programs in addition to International Baccalaureate that have improved student outcomes, Davis said. Thanks to Brewer, the right people were put in the right positions.
“He had the ability to bring out the best in every single person,” Davis said. “[He had] that quality of leadership that can see the whole person and see their talent and say, ‘You’ve got a talent to lead in the area of academics and curriculum development.’ … He just did it so calmly and with such positive leadership that … you wanted to do your best for him, to follow him.”
Brewer grew up in poverty, but his experience gave him a strong passion for helping less fortunate children, said LaDarian Brown, one of Brewer’s former students who later became a Longview police officer.
“In the many years that he was there, he did everything he can to provide not only a free education, but a good, free, quality education for any student, no matter where they came from,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter if it was a kid whose parents were on drugs or a kid whose parents were medical doctors. It did not matter to him. He treated all of us the same way.”
Brown was a freshman when Brewer arrived at Longview. Brewer was strict, but he had a heart for helping students in need, Brown said. When students didn’t have money for food or gas, Brewer took money from his own wallet to help them.
Brown worked as a campus police officer, and he and Brewer developed a friendship. Brewer was also supportive of Brown’s ministry at Parkview Baptist Church.
Brown cried when he heard the news of Brewer’s death, and he compared the community’s grief to that of Great Britain’s when Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022. Like others, Brown said Brewer’s death leaves a hole in the heart of Longview.
“Mr. Brewer is one of those men that we don’t have to wait for his funeral to hear a eulogy. He lived it,” Brown said. “At the time of his funeral, whenever that may be, a eulogy could just simply be people thinking of the things that they knew and the moments that they had with him. And I can assure you, at the moment that we close that moment of silence, the moment that closes out that moment for people to reminisce about him, I can assure you it will speak for itself.”
'ANOTHER FATHER FIGURE'
Brewer went out of his way to get to know everyone he crossed paths with, and his outreach affected their lives. His support for the school’s student body was unmatched.
“No matter who you were, he always made sure that you were okay,” said Longview football safety Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett. “You could tell him anything that’s going on in your life. He would listen. He really impacted a lot of students during his time here, kept people out of trouble, and he was like another father figure to everybody at Longview High. He always made the people around him smile.”
Chaka Jackson, who has served as Longview High School’s volleyball coach since 2010, felt a similar way about Brewer.
"We were very close,” said Jackson. “Both of his daughters played for me, and he was my neighbor. He was like a father to me. The day I accepted the job, he was one of the first administrators I met. He welcomed me with open arms and made me feel right at home."
"His gift was that he was able to mentor kids and adults,” she continued. “That’s hard in this day and age. He had a special gift, and kids just responded to him so well. He could take the worst kid and make them feel like they were everything. He wanted everyone to be a success."
Jon Writt, a former Longview High student and member of the 2018 state football champion coaching staff, was able to experience firsthand that Brewer cared for his fellow Longview High School community members, whether they were a student, faculty member or alum.
“Mr. Brewer came to LHS at the end of my junior year, and I could see from day one he cared about the students,” said Writt. “He developed a connection with us. He really cared about us graduating high school and making something of ourselves. He always said ‘Go to class, and be somebody’.”
"From an employee standpoint, it was just great how he kept everyone motivated and how he handled all staff meetings,” he continued. “He would always end every staff meeting with a song. Just a positive person all the time. My classroom was down the hall from Mr. Brewer, so I saw him all the time and he was always the same. He was non-judgmental. A lot of people, when kids do something wrong, they wash their hands of them, but not Mr. Brewer. He always gave a clean slate. He always saw the good in you, even when others couldn’t."
Longview athletics were also influenced by his watch because he cared about the continued development and success of the school’s teams and athletes.
“Mr. Brewer was a big Lobo fan,” said Garrett. “If it was a home game, he's there [in the] front row for everybody. He encouraged us to keep the ball going and do things the Lobo way.”
“He really supported the school’s sports,” he continued. “Most principals, they just worry about the school and what’s going in the school. Having him on the sideline with us [football] players or courtside for the basketball or volleyball players, and out there in the stands for baseball and softball players, it means a lot to us.”