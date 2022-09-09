LHSTLHS2.jpg
Michel Alfaro

It's Friday night, and you know what that means: High school football.

Longview's trip to Tyler to face Legacy is in the spotlight, but our etvarsity.com team will be spread out across East Texas, providing on-site coverage from fifteen games. We'll also have a live scoreboard where you can follow your favorite team, or all the teams.

This file will include live links as soon as our coverage is online.

LIVE SCOREBOARD: Follow up-to-the-second scoring summaries from the biggest games in the area, and a scoreboard featuring all East Texas teams and games. CLICK HERE

2022: Longview at Tyler Legacy

LONGVIEW at TYLER LEGACY: Longview head coach John King captured his 200th career victory when the No. 1 ranked Lobos cruised past Tyler Legacy. GAME STORY COACH KING STORY

2021: Pine Tree vs. Kilgore

PINE TREE at KILGORE: The Pirates and Bulldogs are each searching for their first victories of the season, though both have had especially challenging schedules to begin the season. PHOTO GALLERY