It's Friday night, and you know what that means: High school football.
Longview's trip to Tyler to face Legacy is in the spotlight, but our
etvarsity.com team will be spread out across East Texas, providing on-site coverage from fifteen games. We'll also have a live scoreboard where you can follow your favorite team, or all the teams.
This file will include live links as soon as our coverage is online.
LIVE SCOREBOARD: Follow up-to-the-second scoring summaries from the biggest games in the area, and a scoreboard featuring all East Texas teams and games. CLICK HERE LONGVIEW at TYLER LEGACY: Longview head coach John King captured his 200th career victory when the No. 1 ranked Lobos cruised past Tyler Legacy. | GAME STORY COACH KING STORY
091021-KHS vs PTHS 1.jpg
Ethan Morgan runs the ball downfield during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 2.jpg
Kilgore mascot pumps up the crowd during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 3.jpg
Jermaine Roney runs the ball during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 4.jpg
Da'Marion Van Zandt is tackled by Mark Daniels Jr. during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 6.jpg
Davin Rider fumbles the ball during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 7.jpg
Kilgore’s Jermaine Roney runs the ball during last Friday’s
September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 14.jpg
Da'Marion Van Zandt celebrates a touchdown during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 16.jpg
Alex Cervantes passes the ball to Da'Marion Van Zandt during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 17.jpg
Davin Rider runs the ball during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 19.jpg
Davin Rider runs the ball during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 5.jpg
Dakylan Johnson throws the ball downfield during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Kilgore. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 8.jpg
Ethan Morgan runs the ball during Friday’s September 10, 2021 game against Kilgore. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 9.jpg
Jerimiah Blinks is pushed out of bounds by Corey Rider during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Kilgore. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 10.jpg
Dakylan Johnson throws the ball downfield during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Kilgore. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 11.jpg
Jeremiah Blinks runs the ball for Pine Tree during Friday’s game against Kilgore.
091021-KHS vs PTHS 12.jpg
Pine Tree’s Tylur Neal hits Kilgore quarterback Da’Marion Van Zandt during a Sept. 10, 2021, game. The teams will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kilgore.
091021-KHS vs PTHS 13.jpg
Jeremiah Blinks is pushed out of bounds by Corey Rider during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Kilgore. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 15.jpg
Pine Tree’s Tylur Neal tackles Davin Rider during Friday’s game.
091021-KHS vs PTHS 18.jpg
Jeremiah Blinks catches the ball during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Kilgore. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 20.jpg
Dakylan Johnson throws the ball downfield during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Kilgore. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
Kilgore Homecoming
Kilgore homecoming queen Abby Hattaway steps forward with her father, Trey Hattaway, to receive her crown before Friday’s game against Pine Tree.
Kilgore Homecoming
Abby Hattaway receives the Homecoming Queen crown before Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
Kilgore Homecoming
Abby Hattaway receives the Kilgore High School homecoming queen crown before Friday’s game against Pine Tree.
091021 KHS vs PTHS 24
Kilgore Hi-Steppers line up before Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 25
Tessa Audas leads the Hi-Steppers during their pre-game routine before Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 26
Bulldogs run onto the field before Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 29
Zaelen Matthews enters the field with his teammates before Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 27
Bulldogs run onto the field before Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 30
Kilgore Bulldogs line up to join their teammates on the field during the coin toss before Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 31
Marcaelin Caraway goes in for the tackle of Ethan Morgan during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 32
Dakylan Johnson throws the ball downfield as Alex Chavez goes in for the tackle during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Kilgore. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 32
Edgar Bocanegra kicks a field goal during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Kilgore. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 34
PJ Wiley runs the ball during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
091021-KHS vs PTHS 33
Da'Marion Van Zandy throws the ball downfield just before a tackle by Mark Daniels Jr. during Friday's September 10, 2021 game against Pine Tree. (Catie Denfeld/News-Journal Photo)
PINE TREE at KILGORE: The Pirates and Bulldogs are each searching for their first victories of the season, though both have had especially challenging schedules to begin the season. PHOTO GALLERY
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Tristan Holmes runs the ball for Gladewater, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Spring Hill at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Devaunte Powers runs the ball for Spring Hill, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Gladewater at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Nic Lincoln takes a snap for Gladewater, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Spring Hill at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Eric Morrow runs the ball for Spring Hill, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Gladewater at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Tristan Holmes makes a pass for Gladewater, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Spring Hill at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Michael Marrs runs the ball for Spring Hill, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Gladewater at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Brennan Ferguson makes a pass for Spring Hill, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Gladewater at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Brennan Ferguson runs the ball for Spring Hill, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Gladewater at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Tristan Holmes makes a pass for Gladewater, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Spring Hill at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Gladewater’s Malachi Gordon runs the ball against Spring Hill on Sept. 4 at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium in Gladewater. The Bears travel to Center tonight.
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Tristan Holmes makes a pass for Gladewater, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Spring Hill at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Eric Morrow runs the ball for Spring Hill, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Gladewater at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Tristan Holmes looks to make a pass for Gladewater, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Spring Hill at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Tyrese Jones runs the ball for Spring Hill, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Gladewater at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Devaunte Powers runs the ball for Spring Hill, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Gladewater at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Spring Hill quarterback Brennan Ferguson and the Panthers visit Liberty-Eylau tonight.
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Devaunte Powers runs the ball for Spring Hill, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Gladewater at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Gladewater’s coach Jonny Louvier, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Spring Hill at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Gladewater’s coach Jonny Louvier, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Spring Hill at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Gladewater’s coach Jonny Louvier, on Friday September 4, 2020, during their game with Spring Hill at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Spring Hill vs Gladewater
Spring Hill vs Gladewater, on Friday September 4, 2020, at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)