After a lighter-than-normal schedule, we're back with a much deeper schedule of high school football games tonight across East Texas. Here's what you need to know:
LATEST UPDATES: For updated scores from games of interest across East Texas, go to our live scoreboard. We'll have updated scoring summaries from our biggest games and updated scores from all games of regional interest.
LOBOS ARE BACK: After racing to a 5-0 record, and capturing a 21-13 win over Lancaster two weeks ago, Longview's top-ranked Lobos are back in action after a bye week.
PIRATES AT WHITEHOUSE: Pine Tree is coming off its first win of the season, a 49-14 wipeout of Nacogdoches. The Pirates have split their last two games against the Wildcats.
SPRING HILL HITS THE ROAD: The Panthers will travel to Texarkana to face Liberty-Eylau. The Leopards captured a 21-15 win over Spring Hill last season.
HALLSVILLE SEEKING FIFTH WIN: Opportunity awaits Hallsville's Bobcats, as they'll look to improve to 5-2 against a Nacogdoches team coming off a rout at the hands of Pine Tree. Hallsville is coming off a thrilling 41-27 win over Marshall.