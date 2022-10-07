Longview vs. Marshall
Longview vs. Marshall Friday, September 2, 2022, at Lobo Stadium. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

After a lighter-than-normal schedule, we're back with a much deeper schedule of high school football games tonight across East Texas. Here's what you need to know:

LATEST UPDATES: For updated scores from games of interest across East Texas, go to our live scoreboard. We'll have updated scoring summaries from our biggest games and updated scores from all games of regional interest.

LOBOS ARE BACK: After racing to a 5-0 record, and capturing a 21-13 win over Lancaster two weeks ago, Longview's top-ranked Lobos are back in action after a bye week.

Nacogdoches vs Pine Tree
Jonathon Fuller and Matt Cates celebrate a Pine Tree touchdown, on Friday September 30, 2022, during their game with Nacogdoches in Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

PIRATES AT WHITEHOUSE: Pine Tree is coming off its first win of the season, a 49-14 wipeout of Nacogdoches. The Pirates have split their last two games against the Wildcats.

Sabine vs Spring Hill
Sabine vs Spring Hill, on Thursday August 25, 2022, in Panther Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

SPRING HILL HITS THE ROAD: The Panthers will travel to Texarkana to face Liberty-Eylau. The Leopards captured a 21-15 win over Spring Hill last season.

093022_ MHS vs HHS
Hallsville running back Kendavian Johsor sprints through a hole in the Marshall defense for a first down during the game on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville. (Courtney Case/News-Journal Photo)

HALLSVILLE SEEKING FIFTH WIN: Opportunity awaits Hallsville's Bobcats, as they'll look to improve to 5-2 against a Nacogdoches team coming off a rout at the hands of Pine Tree. Hallsville is coming off a thrilling 41-27 win over Marshall.

