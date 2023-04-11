A spacesuit worn by Buzz Aldrin and pieces of a space shuttle are just a few of the things patrons can see at the Gregg County Historical Museum's first ever NASA exhibit.
Set to officially open Tuesday, "NASA: Beyond Earth A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight, and the Future," is a multifaceted exhibit with a host of events and programs that will run concurrently through late August.
Executive Director Lindsay Loy said the exhibit itself has been borrowed from NASA and features history from the Apollo and Gemini missions. Aside from the spacesuit and shuttle tiles, the exhibit will also have a NASA photo collection along with information panels on people from Longview who have worked or currently work for NASA, she said.
This is the first science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) exhibit the museum has done since Loy's been director, she said.
While the exhibit opens Tuesday, it will kick off with its first program Wednesday with a free educator evening. Set from 5 to 7 p.m., the evening is an opportunity for teachers to come and learn about the exhibit, do activities and watch live feed from the International Space Station, Loy said. She hopes that by experiencing the exhibit firsthand, teachers will then bring their students on a school tour of it, she said.
Another event to look forward to is the Rocket Challenge scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29. Children will be able to decorate empty, 2-liter bottles which will then be filled with water and placed on an AquaPod rocket bottle launcher. Using a bicycle air-pump to add pressure, the 2-liter bottles can launch anywhere from 10 to 20 feet in the air, she said.
"We're gonna do those outside and we'll be launching them on 30 minute increments that day," she said.
The Rocket Challenge event is free and children are asked to bring their own 2-liter bottle, she said.
Slated for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 16, a robotics challenge is also set to take place at the museum. Schools with established robotics teams are eligible to compete in the challenge. According to Loy, competitions will be divided into elementary, middle school and high school teams.
Schools without a robotics team need not fret, however, as the museum is offering those a free robotic kit to those that apply on its website, she said.
"We got a grant to purchase these kits, so they are $500 robotic kits that come with everything they need to build a robot and tech support for programming it," she said.
Any interested school just has to visit the website and apply and a kit will be delivered to it. The kits are available on a first-come first-served basis, Loy said. A separate competition division will be set-up for any schools that receive a kit and want to participate in the robotics challenge day, she said.
Loy said the free robotics kits are a way to ensure that all schools in Gregg County have an opportunity to start a new STEM program or create a robotics program.
Funds from the $5,000 grant from an anonymous foundation have been used for multiple facets of the exhibit, namely purchase of the robotics kits, she said.
For a full list of events or more for information visit gregghistorical.org