Asher Urbanek recieves help from his father Kyle while spending his morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Baylee Darden, 6, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Baylee Darden, 6, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Asher Urbanek recieves help from his father Kyle while spending his morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Baylee Darden, 6, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Baylee Darden, 6, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Hundreds of children took a final bike ride for the year while learning about roadway safety on Saturday.
About 300 children attended the Holiday Bike Ride at Safety City, according to Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The event drew families from Longview and across East Texas.
“I wanted her to experience what you all have here in Longview and what’s available to her here,” said Kim Evers, who brought child, Bailey, to the event.
Evers drove from Tyler to attend the event because she believed it would be a good opportunity for Bailey to learn about roadway safety.
“Even if they’re at home or in a park, they need to know how to slow down, look at their surroundings, adapt to their surroundings. Even if they’re walking to and from school or down the street, these are things they need to know,” she said.
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Asher Urbanek recieves help from his father Kyle while spending his morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Baylee Darden, 6, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Baylee Darden, 6, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Asher Urbanek recieves help from his father Kyle while spending his morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Asher Urbanek recieves help from his father Kyle while spending his morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Baylee Darden, 6, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Baylee Darden, 6, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Bellerose Tabor, 5, spends her morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Children spend their morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding their bikes through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Asher Urbanek recieves help from his father Kyle while spending his morning learning about stop signs, traffic signals, and railroad crossings while riding her bike through the streets of Safety City, on Saturday December 31, 2022, during the Longview Parks and Recreation Department's Holiday Bike Ride. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Michael Cavazos
Garcia said it was important for the Parks and Recreation Department to offer the educational piece of the event.
“We want them to get a little education when they come in,” she said. “I go through all of the colors of the lights and then we talk about what side of the road they need to be on. They’re also learning a little about train safety.”
It’s never too early for children to start learning about roadway safety, she added.
Karl Urbanek brought his three children, who ranged in age from 2 to 8, to the event.
“We brought them all out here to have a little fun,” he said. “They’ve been learning to stay on the right side of the road and stopping and going when they’re supposed to. Even when they are riding bikes in the neighborhood, knowing when to stop and go is important. It’s been a good day.”