From Staff and Wire Reports
East Texas-area hospitals and clinics are setting up triage tents, canceling some elective and non-emergency surgeries and taking other steps as they brace for an expected surge in coronavirus patients.
Such actions also were being seen across the country as hospitals try to prepare for a flood of critically ill patients who will strain their capacities like nothing they have seen in at least a generation. Even with time to prepare, some doctors fear hospitals could become so overwhelmed they could be forced to ration medical care.
“This is going to be a fairly tremendous strain on our health system,” said Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
Officials at Longview’s two medical centers said that with no confirmed community transmission of COVID-19 yet in East Texas, they were monitoring guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and using the time over the weekend to be ready to meet needs as the virus spreads.
“Our hospital continually works to be prepared for all types of infectious diseases such as measles, flu or new viruses like coronavirus,” Libby Bryson, spokeswoman for Longview Regional, said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed.”
To keep suspected coronavirus patients from mingling with others in the emergency room, Longview Regional last week set up a tent at its ambulance entrance where people with respiratory symptoms are diverted for testing. Diagnostic Clinic of Longview also set up a triage tent last week in its parking lot.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO Todd Hancock said his system was well-versed in handling communicable disease, as well.
“While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not,” he said in a statement. “From physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean — all of our associates are involved in making sure we provide a safe environment for our patients.”
Hancock said Good Shepherd was working with its partners, city and county leaders, and local health authorities to ensure all were prepared.
“We remain vigilant in responding to this evolving situation, meeting throughout the day to ensure we are prepared,” he said. “We continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for health care facilities located in areas, like ours, that are not experiencing community spread. We do have emergency preparedness plans in place and are fully prepared to execute as appropriate for our community circumstances.”
Longview Regional had not canceled elective surgeries or procedures, Bryson said Saturday. A spokesman for Christus Health did not reply to a question about such procedures at Good Shepherd hospitals.
On Sunday, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport said that effective today, it would be postponing some elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures. It also said that beginning today, all outpatient/primary care clinic visits, including specialty care services, were being evaluated for virtual care via VA Video Connect or Telehealth.
Across the nation, health experts suggested staffing shortages could hinder care if doctors and nurses become infected. Further, East Texas and much of the U.S. is still facing an active flu season, and many hospitals are running at capacity caring for those patients. The new virus will add to that burden, said Dr. Bruce Ribner an infectious-disease specialist at Emory University’s medical school.
Government health authorities are taking emergency steps to waive certain laws and regulations to help hospitals deal with the crisis. Hospitals, too, are getting ready.
Last week, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association asked for a presidential declaration that would allow doctors and nurses to work across state lines and waive certain rules to free up hospital beds. Similar declarations were issued during Hurricane Katrina and the swine flu outbreak.
On Friday, President Donald Trump responded by issuing an emergency declaration and said he was giving the U.S. health secretary authority to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.
Trump also announced a government partnership with major businesses to set up drive-thru testing centers and a website to help people who think they might have the virus. Those testing locations could include parking lots at Walmart, Target, Walgreens and other major chains.
The American Medical Association praised the action. In a statement, Dr. Patrice Harris, AMA’s president, said the president’s emergency declaration is needed to help ensure the U.S. health care system “has sufficient resources to properly respond to the ongoing outbreak, prevent further spread of illness and keep our communities safe.”
How bad U.S. hospitals will be hit is unclear, in part because mistakes on the part of the government in ramping up widespread testing for the virus have left public health officials uncertain as to how many people are infected.
Experts fear that when the problems with testing are resolved, a flood of patients will hit the nation’s emergency rooms. But large-scale testing will also give health authorities a clearer picture of the outbreak, enabling them to allocate resources where they are needed.
“What’s most important now is that we get the testing done,” said Richard Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover from the virus in a matter of weeks, as has happened in mainland China.
Reacting to reports of dwindling supplies of respirator masks, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted relaxed recommendations last week for protective gear and said looser-fitting surgical masks are OK for doctors and nurses to wear when treating patients who may be sick from the coronavirus.
In another change, the CDC said coronavirus patients can be cared for in single-patient rooms with the door closed and do not need to be placed in specialized airborne-infection isolation rooms.