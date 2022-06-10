There's no denying it's hot outside — and this weekend, it's only going to get hotter.

With temperatures expected to be in the 100s this weekend, officials are asking residents to stay safe and offering advice on how to handle heat-related emergencies. There are also shelters that can serve as a cooling center and public spots that offer relief from the heat.

Below, you'll find all the information you need to know about local resources and how to take precautions during this time.

Precautions and safety tips

A period of high temperatures creates potential for heat illnesses. Extremely hot weather is not something to take lightly, as high body temperatures can cause severe damage to the brain and other vital organs and could lead to death.

It is recommended to stay out of direct sun and never leave unattended children or pets in vehicles because heat can build up rapidly.

If you must be outdoors, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and consume at least 5 to 7 ounces of water every 20 minutes to avoid dehydration. Sports drinks should be consumed in moderation, and it's best to avoid alcohol, as this will worsen conditions. Watch out for early signs of dehydration, such as dark yellow and brownish urine.

What to do in the event of a heat-related emergency

People at risk for heat injuries can call 911 for a medical evaluation or heat check. Paramedics will respond to identify any heat-related problem and provide transportation to the appropriate medical facility in the event of an emergency.

Those at risk for heat injuries should also move to a cool shaded area or air conditioned room. Loosen or remove clothing, apply a water-soaked towel or ice pack wrapped in towel, to head and armpits. If conscious and not nauseous, they should have a small cup of water.

It is also advised to check on family and neighbors, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning.

Watch out for signs

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two serious illnesses caused by exposure to hot temperatures, but they are different. It's important to know the signs of both, because heat stroke requires immediate medical attention.

Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Weakness and fatigue

Rapid, weak pulse

Headaches, dizziness, lightheadedness, blurred vision or fainting

Muscle cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid and Shallow breathing

Cold, pale, moist or clammy skin

Mood changes such as irritability or confusion

Signs and symptoms of heat stroke include:

Body temperature greater than 103 degrees

Rapid, strong pulse

Change in mental status (confused, passed out, slurred speech, inappropriate words)

Nausea

Dizziness

Throbbing headache

Unconsciousness

Safe, cool places of refuge

Shelters for those in need to keep cool

Newgate Mission, 207 S Mobberly Ave.

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, a 24-hour shelter, 3117 W. Marshall Ave.

Other public spots to cool off

Longview Mall and other retail outlets on the city bus route

Movie theaters

Churches

Splash pads

Swimming pools

First responders

In an emergency, immediately call 911

Longview Fire Department 903-237-1210

Longview Police Department 903-237-1199 (non-emergency)