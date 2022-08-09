Longview ISD students and teachers are gearing up for the first day of school next week. On Monday, the district kicked off its series of Meet the Teacher events for parents and students at schools throughout the district.
At Hudson PEP Elementary, first and fifth graders were full of excitement as they walked in the school and prepared to meet their teachers for the year. Another added thrill was that students were meeting their new principal, Christi Coleman.
Coleman was found interacting one-on-one with parents and said how excited she was for the upcoming school year as the new principal on campus.
“I feel thrilled and excited to have the building full of students and parents once again, this is why we're here,” she said. “It feels wonderful, I love being here. This is what I’ve always dreamed of doing, so I’m honored to be able to meet them and serve them.”
Coleman said the campus is now an authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, which will be one of the educational focuses for this school year.
“We’re here to educate their child and to create caring, empathetic global-minded students that are outside-of-the-box thinkers. We’re going to challenge them with the curriculum and encourage them to be high-achieving students,” she said.
Hudson PEP first grade teacher Kayla Nation, who just moved from California and is new to the district, was one of the teachers welcoming students and parents.
“I’m excited for the school year. I’m coming from a different state so all of this is new to me, but I’m really excited to just start a new journey,” Nation said.
Nation said it is important for students to meet teachers before starting school.
“I love that they do this 'Meet the Teacher,' I think it's so great that you get to meet all the parents and the kids before the first day of school. It really helps the kids get to know you before they come and ease those nerves," she said.
During the event parents could speak with teachers and purchase PTO memberships and planners for the upcoming school year.