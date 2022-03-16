A Longview ISD campus is making a difference one deed at a time.
Hudson PEP Elementary School has found various ways to help outside of East Texas with community projects benefitting a community in Uganda.
Sue Wilson, principal of Hudson PEP Elementary, said giving back to Uganda began with a water well project, which has now opened the door for a new project — a community garden.
The water well was started to benefit students at Shammah High School but the impact has grown, now providing clean water to the immediate community with over 3,000 in the vicinity, Wilson said.
Wilson said now that the Uganda community has clean water, they've been able to start their own community garden.
“They sent us a video explaining how the water has helped reduce diseases in the community and has improved attendance in the school since children are not getting sick. They are being a healthier community and now with the seeds they are going to be healthier with fresh foods and vegetables that they can grow,” Wilson said.
Although the campus and students are aware of the impact they made, a video was sent to the campus, showing them a visual representation of how the water well is being used. The video also included the residents showing gratitude in a special way.
“They sent us a 'thank you' dance video, and it’s just tears of joy to say that we helped somebody all around the world,” Wilson said. “We get to help people around the world where we didn’t even know there was a problem and this was brought to our attention. Our students have such a big heart, they just want to help other people who have less opportunities.”
After assisting with the water well project, Wilson said the next project the campus will invest in is a solar panel initiative that will be implemented in the next few months.
Each school in the Texas Council of International Baccalaureate Schools in Longview, which consists of five different schools, has raised a total of $10,000 for the solar panels, according to Wilson.
“This is something they wanted, and this year we were asked to help the school purchase solar panels so in the school they could have electricity all year round,” she said.
Wilson said Hudson PEP has accumulated the money through Christmas and Thanksgiving fundraising events.
Penny War accumulated $15,000 in order for the water well project and the solar panel project will cost $10,000, according to Wilson.
Although the money is strictly being raised by LISD campuses, Wilson mentioned the projects are also assisted by ‘We Help Too’ organization, which is where the campus sends their money to and it is then distributed to the appropriate people.
Wilson said she hopes the campus continues to complete more good deeds and hopes to start a communication program between students.
“I am hoping next year they come to us with a new deed, and we definitely want to start communicating with the students there. They speak English so we would like to start communicating back and forth with them, and we think that would be very helpful for our students to know how incredibly enriched and lucky their lives are, and that giving to others is an important thing in life,” she said.
She also added that students in the campus have an immense drive to give and wants to thank the parents for the continued support to make the community projects happen.
“We have parents that want more for others, volunteering and working to make the community a better place. That’s another reason why our students are tuned to the needs of others,” she said.