U.S. News & World Report has offered high praise for a Longview ISD campus in its first-ever ranking of Texas' best elementary schools.
Out of a total of 4,446 elementary schools in the state of Texas, Longview ISD’s Hudson PEP Elementary is ranked 5th, and stands as the only school in the top 10 located in a largely economically-disadvantaged community. Additionally, it is the No. 2 magnet elementary in the state.
U.S News & World Report cited 95 percent of Hudson PEP students scoring at or above the proficient level for math, and 89 percent scoring at or above that level for reading, as key components to the schools overall score.
Sue Wilson, Principal of Hudson PEP Elementary, recognizes teachers and parents for being dedicated and working as a team to ensure the success of the students' education.
"The teachers are dedicated, our students are outstanding and the parents/community work with us as partners in their child's education,” she said. “It is exciting to see teachers who want to improve on teaching and learning, and are always seeking to learn new ways to deliver instruction.”
LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said he considers Hudson PEP the elite elementary campus in East Texas, and showed gratitude to the quality leadership in place.
“It’s a testament to the quality leadership of Mrs. Sue Wilson and her administrative team, her many excellent teachers and tremendous community of families and local stakeholders that make this possible,” Wilcox said. “While we’ve always known that Hudson PEP is the elite elementary campus of East Texas, it’s very rewarding to see that reputation extends to the entire state.”