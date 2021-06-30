The iconic Bodacious on Mobberly in Longview, the barbecue restaurant named one of the state’s best in Texas Monthly’s most recent BBQ rankings, has reopened after a closure of nearly two months.
The restaurant stopped serving customers in early May after the departure of several employees, including pitmaster Bryan Bingham. Owner Nancy Lindsey said at the time that the closure would allow for repairs and updates to the building.
Lindsey said the restaurant reopened Tuesday.
“We took care of all the updates and got it all prepared and cleaned and sanitized,” she said. “Our Sixth Street location reopened last week and we’re just happy to be back, serving the people and cooking good barbecue."
The late Roland Lindsey, founder of Bodacious Bar-B-Q, first opened the Mobberly location in 1968.
Because of Roland Lindsey’s declining health, he closed the Mobberly Avenue location in December 2013. With Lindsey’s blessing, former pitmaster Jordan Jackson reopened the restaurant in June 2015.
Lindsey said the Mobberly Street location is their home base.
“That’s where we started out, and we’ve been there for many years,” she said. “My husband, Roland Lindsey, started the business. He passed away almost three years ago, so we’re still trying to keep things going, serving good food."
The restaurant has received numerous accolades throughout the years, including ranking fourth on Texas Monthly’s barbecue list in 2017 with a rating of 4.75 out of 5.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.