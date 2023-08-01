GILMER – Upshur County will receive more state funding for its courthouse restoration project, and county law enforcement officers will get pay raises in the near future.
The Upshur County Commissioners Court handled those items and more during a meeting Monday.
The county is slated to receive $2.386 million more than anticipated to renovate its 90-year-old courthouse, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur told county commissioners. The Texas Historical Commission raised the amount of money available to courthouses selected for its Historic Courthouse Preservation Program.
“That’s a game changer,” said LaFleur, who is advising the county on the project. “That really saves the taxpayers a lot of money here in Upshur County.”
Grant funding also is allowing the county to increase pay for employees in various law enforcement roles.
COURTHOUSE FUNDING BOOST
Upshur County officials have sought restoration funding from the historical commission for more than 20 years. County officials finally received it on the historical commission’s 12th round of funding.
Now, the county is getting more than it bargained for.
Thanks to the state’s budget surplus, the Texas Historical Commission voted to increase the amount it gives to courthouse restoration projects, LaFleur said. For years, the commission has given counties up to $6 million each. Going forward, the commission will give counties up to $10 million each.
Though Upshur County and three other county courthouses were awarded grants in the 12th round, the commission voted to extend the grant increase to them as well, LaFleur said.
Upshur County won’t receive the full $10 million, however. The county previously used about $800,000 in historical commission funding to make emergency repairs to the aging building, and that amount is deducted from the restoration grant.
The county also has to provide 15% of the $10 million in matching funds. Administrative fees bring the sum of matching funds to $1,689,219, LaFleur said.
With the added funding, the county will receive roughly $7,529,144 million, meaning grant funding will pay more than half of the total project cost of roughly $12.84 million.
The extra funding will help counties pay for projects amid rising inflation and construction costs, LaFleur said.
“We’re getting about a $2.3 million shot in the arm that we didn’t expect a month ago,” LaFleur said.
County commissioners can decide later what to do with the funds the county is saving because of the higher grant amount, LaFleur said.
“It’s like manna floating down from heaven,” Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said.
LaFleur told commissioners that the project contractor – J.C. Stoddard Construction of San Antonio – intends to begin work in mid-October.
Fences will be put up around the courthouse square while construction is underway. LaFleur said the fencing may interfere with the annual Yamboree festivities, some of which take place on the courthouse lawn.
The contractor has 620 working days to complete the project.
County officials are moving their offices from the courthouse to a temporary building across the street to the north. It’s located at the intersection of East Jefferson and Simpson streets.
LAW ENFORCEMENT PAY RAISES
Commissioners voted to increase the salaries of the county’s elected law enforcement officers. By doing so, the county will receive grant funding to give salary increases to deputies, jailers and other law enforcement workers.
The funding comes from the state’s new Rural Law Enforcement Salary Assistance Grant. It’s the result of Texas Senate Bill 22, which aims to help certain rural law enforcement agencies offer more competitive wages. The bill was signed into law this year.
Officials had to set minimum salaries for the sheriff and constables as a requirement to get the grant funding.
Under the newly approved rates, the county sheriff will have a salary of $75,000 per year, an increase of $15,210 per year. The county’s four elected constables will have salaries of $45,000 per year, up $11,409.
Those pay raises will take effect Oct. 1, said County Auditor Connie Williams. Increases for deputies, jailers and other workers will take effect in early 2024 once grant funding is received.
The county will cover the cost of the sheriff’s and constables’ pay raises until the grant funding is received. Then the county will be reimbursed, Williams said. The grant funding will pay for all salary increases going forward – as long as the Legislature funds the program.
The sheriff’s office and jail qualify for $350,000 in grant funding. The district attorney’s office qualifies for $175,000, and the constable’s office is eligible for 25% of its minimum salary requirement, Williams said during a previous meeting.
“This is really good for small counties,” Williams said. “This is really good for law enforcement.”
In other news at the meeting:
- County commissioners expect to lower the county’s tax rate during their next meeting. Tefteller said the county intends to set the tax rate at .496 cents per $100 of property valuation, down from .595. The new rate will be the county’s lowest since 2011, Tefteller said. No action was taken during Monday’s meeting.
- The location of the county’s foreclosure and tax sales of property will take place at the county justice center, 405 Titus St. in Gilmer. Commissioners voted to move the sale away from the courthouse because of the upcoming renovation project.
- Cleanup efforts from the June storms are roughly 80% completed.