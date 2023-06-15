A suspect arrested in a June 7 arson and homicide described the incident to a woman who appears to be his mother in a phone call from jail.
Donald Raymond Miller, Jr., 21, of Longview, remained in the Gregg County Jail this week on bonds totaling $200,000 on charges of arson and murder.
Reports filed by Longview Police Officer Michelle Chitwood described some of the evidence against Miller in the death of Ronnie Moody and a fire apparently set to conceal that death. The reports were used to obtain warrants for Miller's arrest.
Longview firefighters responded to a report of a residential fire shortly after 1 a.m. June 7 at 108 E. Avalon Ave. A notice on the front door indicated the residence was vacant. Firefighters encountered a "heavy fire" in the carport area and heavy smoke in the house when they entered.
"(Chitwood) spoke with Firefighters Kris McMillan and Hunter Williams who were assigned to the initial search of the residence to ensure there were no occupants," Chitwood's report says. "McMillan noted there was heavy black smoke inside the residence and she observed a small separate fire in the northeast corner of the residence, which she described as a 'small glow.' McMillan stated as she made her way from the living room to the dining room area... her foot kicked the leg of a body. McMillan bent below the smoke to confirm there was a body. That man was later identified as Ronnie Moody, 66, of Longview.
McMillan and Williams carried Moody to the front door where medical personnel took him to the front yard and began "lifesaving measures."
"McMillan observed a trail of blood as she was moving Moody's body which indicated to her that the injuries were not consistent with a structure fire as the cause," the report says.
Another firefighter, Heath Horton, who assisted in providing initial medical care observed blood on Moody's shirt and "observed trauma to the back of Moody's head." Firefighter Ryan Covington "used a medical device to determine Moody was deceased."
Chitwood's report says Fire Marshal David Thacker said the residence was intentionally set on fire because it was a vacant structure with no known resident; the home did not have electrical service "to lend to a spontaneous ignition source:' and because a "deceased victim" was inside the residence.
Detectives also were able to obtain surveillance footage from a nearby business that showed a man later identified as Miller entering the Avalon Avenue home several times before fire was reported. The report says Miller went to the house once with a "white colored object in his left hand. Then the video show "flashes of light through the windows of the house." The suspect then left the louse with the "light colored object sticking out of his left pants at pocket." The report says he returned almost immediately to the home's carport where "multiple flashes of light can be seen" before the suspect leaves the property. The report later says the fire at the house had five separate points of origin, indicating an intentional fire.
In one of the reports Chitwood wrote, the officer describes a call Miller made after he arrested on the arson charge to a person he called "mom" and who referred to him as "son."
"...At the beginning of the call there is a recorded statement that all calls are subject to monitoring and recording. During that call, Donald's mother asks Donald if a news article outlining a homicide investigations is about him," the report says. "Donald confirms it is about him. Donald's mother asks if someone was inside and he says, 'Yeah.'
"Donald's mother asks if he was inside and he says he was," the report continues. "Donald tells his mother he went inside the building because he thought it was abandoned, but then he was attacked by someone inside. Donald tells his mother that he hurt the person who attacked him and then he tried to cover it up by burning the building."
Chitwood says Miller caused Moody's death by "striking him about the head with an unknown object."
"During contact with Donald after his arrest, he did not appear to have any injuries that would be consistent with being physically attacked," Chitwood's report says.