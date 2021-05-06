From Staff Reports
AUSTIN — Big Sandy’s Michael Jitjaeng earned gold and silver medals on Friday at the UIL State Track and Field Meet held at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Jitjaeng won the Class 2A discus and finished second in the shot put to head up a large list of 2A competitors from the area.
The Big Sandy junior easily won the discus with a best throw of 183-0. Jack Allcorn of Olton was a distant second at 174-04.
In the shot put, Jitjaeng had a best toss of 56-2.75, finishing just behind Samuel Holcombe of Floydada (57-2.25).
Beckville’s Jeremiah Steph also reached the medal stand with a runner-up finish in the 2A pole vault (14-3). Anthony Meacham of Woodsboro won the gold with a 17-0 best.
Other results from Friday included:
GirlsMacey Roberts, Union Grove, sixth in the 2A discus (108-0); Beckville’s 2A 400 meter relay team of Hannah Sharpless, Amber Harris, Lexi Barr and Abby Smith, seventh (51.22); Big Sandy’s Zoey Messick, seventh in the 2A 300 Hurdles (47.86).
BoysJ’Koby Williams, Beckville, fifth in the 2A long jump (21-6.25); Jeremy Dezelle, Big Sandy, tied for fifth in the 2A high jump (6-2); Beckville’s 2A 1,600 relay team of Karter Jones, Milo Morrison, J’Koby Williams and Ryan Harris, fifth with a time of 3:26.63; Aubrey Woodard, Union Grove, eighth in the 2A triple jump (43-6.25); Tawin Patterson, Linden-Kildare, ninth in 2A 100 meters (11.55).