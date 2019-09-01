WOODLAWN — A rekindled kitchen fire took the life of a Harrison County man this weekend, authorities said.
“The kitchen caught on fire; the gentleman was trapped in the bedroom,” said Harrison County Assistant Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch.
Robert Carr, 44, was pronounced dead Saturday morning by Harrison County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George.
The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. Saturday at a trailer home in the Woodlawn community north of Marshall.
Volunteer firefighters from Nesbitt and Woodlawn responded.
Couch said witnesses reported the victim earlier had a grease fire in the kitchen. Thinking it was extinguished, he went to the bedroom to sleep.
The three-bedroom trailer home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Carr was the sole resident, neighbors said.
Carr’s neighbor and co-worker, Corinso Franklin, sat on his back steps in tears Saturday as he watched firefighters working.
“He was my friend,” Franklin said, sharing how they worked the evening shift at Harris Potteries together.
He said Carr was set to work his 12-hour shift that day.
Franklin said Carr was cooking pork chops in the kitchen when the fire started. Franklin assisted him in putting out the flame.
“The pork chops had burnt up,” Franklin said. “He threw the pot in the yard. We wet the whole kitchen down.”
Franklin said they tried to get Carr to sit outside until the smoke cleared, but he insisted on staying in the house.
“I don’t know if he tried to cook anything else after he got back in the (house),” Franklin said. “As you can see, he lay in his bed and never got up.”