Longview City offices
City of Longview offices will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday.
Trash and Recycling
Trash and recycling will be collected on a regular schedule.
Longview Public Library
Closed Saturday through Monday. The Library book drop will also be closed, and curbside pickup will be unavailable.
Longview Transit
Closed Monday.
Longview Parks and Recreation - Offices and Recreation Centers
Longview Parks and Recreation offices will be closed Monday, as well as the Green Street Recreation Center and the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center. Facilities will reopen on Tuesday.
Compost Site
The Longview Compost Site will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The site will resume services on Wednesday.
Municipal Court
The Municipal Court will be closed Monday.
Museum of Fine Arts
The Longview Museum of Fine Arts will be closed on Monday.
Longview Water Utilities
The Water Business Office will be closed on Monday. The night deposit box offers 24/7 access for water utility customers who drop a check, money order and cash payments.
Longview Office: Texas Department of Public Safety
The Longview DMV will be closed for Labor Day.
City Halls
City Halls of Gladewater, Kilgore, Longview and White Oak will all be closed on Monday.
The UPS Store & Post Offices
The Longview UPS Store will be closed on Monday. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday. The Downtown Longview Post Office will be closed Monday, along with the Longview Post Office and the Northwest Longview Post Office.
Schools and Universities
School districts including Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Gladewater, Kilgore and White Oak will be closed Monday. Classes will resume Tuesday. Kilgore College and Vista College of Longview will also not have classes Monday.
Medical Offices
UT Health medical offices and clinics will be closed for Labor Day, except for the walk-in clinic located on South Broadway in Tyler. Christus Trinity Clinic locations will be closed Monday. Clinic services and providers for patients in hospitals will still be available. Longview Regional administration offices will also be closed Monday.