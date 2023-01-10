The Longview ISD Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment for Bailey, Bramlette, J.L. Everhart, Johnston-McQueen, and Ware elementary schools.
Mrs. Cindy Verhalen, LISD Director of Special Programs, said the district's elementary campuses "lack appropriate equipment for students with significant disabilities and those with Autism."
"Sensory play and sensory playground equipment allows for accessibility for children of all ages and abilities," she said. "Specialized equipment fosters the development of real-life skills through interactive play. Sensory playground equipment helps children develop problem-solving skills, express emotion, promotes empathy, and engenders lasting confidence."
Coming at a cost of up to $76,000 total for all five campuses, funding for the purchase will come from IDEA-B Formula-ARP grant monies.
Superintendent James Wilcox said this is part of the district's ongoing priority to "meet our children where they are, in providing the most beneficial educational experience for all the young people in our care."