Longview ISD transportation staff added a spooky twist to their buses this year. With a mission to win a friendly competition, bus drivers decorated their school buses with spider webs, caution tape, ghosts and blood.
“This is called a crime scene bus,” said LISD transportation clerk and bus driver Pauliszia Stewart as she announced the winner of the halloween school bus contest.
The winner of the contest, Sharee Jackson, turned her bus into a haunted house on wheels. She had flickering lights, spider webs, halloween characters hanging and blood splattered around the bus.
When giving a tour of the inside, she said the kids looked forward to riding it each day and that the community gave her a lot of positive feedback.
Jackson received donations from the parents of the students who ride her bus and also received help from her bus monitor.
As first place winner she received a goody bag with a gift card, a parking spot in the front for a week, fuzzy socks, tumbler and the opportunity for her bus to be in the LISD Christmas parade in December.
This idea was originally started to allow bus drivers to get creative and give students a reason to enjoy their ride a little more during the halloween season.
“As drivers, we get backlash. People criticize us for everything we do so I was just like, ‘let’s do something different,’ We’re trying to be safe at the same time and make the kids really enjoy the experience of being in the bus,” Stewart said.
The competition consisted of six decorative school buses and a second and third place were also chosen. The judges of the contest were several LISD staff in different departments.
LISD Bus driver who received second place was Shario Harris and third place was Christina Choice,
Stewart said she loved seeing the bus drivers get creative with their buses and thanks them for being eager to participate.
She also mentioned that this is not the end of the decorative buses, she plans on doing this contest for other holidays. The next one coming up is during the Christmas season.