Fourteen lucky fifth-grade students at Longview ISD's Johnston McQueen Elementary School were surprised with their own guitar to keep.
The Chinn Guitar Project has given away 2,000 guitars since it began in 2014, said founder Ken Chinn.
“We started by giving them to kids' medical centers that had music therapy programs, which is how it got started. My daughter got sick in the hospital at Children's Medical Center in Dallas and through a music therapist coming in to play we found that they had a need for guitars,” he said. “We never thought it would turn into anything, I found out and said, ‘We will give you 10 guitars,’ innocently with no expectations.”
Then Chinn began to give the guitars out to local school districts, which he said can improve a student's life.
“Most of the studies have shown that it improves cognitive abilities to learn and study. It’s just fun and life is hard enough, so when you have music it makes life better,” he said.
Fifth-grade student Deboraah Alayo had her guitar in hand and even though it wasn’t tuned, she was so excited to play it.
Alayo said her sister has a guitar, which she usually uses to practice.
“Sometimes I try to play a song, most of the time it's just playing around with it,” she said.
Alayo and the other 13 students had no idea about the surprise.
“At first I was very confused, after I heard it I was very happy and excited. I was filled with joy,” she said.
The music teacher is in charge of picking out the student recipients throughout the year, he said.
“She has students that put into the effort that excel in music and she picked out 14 that she wanted us to donate. These guitars will go straight to the kids and they will take them home, they can play and develop their talents and skills,” Chinn said.
Megan Burns, principal at Johnston McQueen Elementary, added that the recipients are picked during the guitar unit.
“Our fourth and fifth graders do a unit on guitars in our music class with our teacher Ms. Grimes. While she’s teaching it, she’s taking a look at some of the students and who are the ones that are super interested in playing the guitar and who are the ‘shining stars,’” she said.
Chinn said it's all about providing to families in need who value the guitars.
"It’s more blessed to give than to receive. For me personally it's such a blessing when these single moms come to you and say, ‘This is just a luxury and treat,' ... It's a good feeling," he said.