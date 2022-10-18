Longview ISD held its regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting for October on Monday night in the boardroom of the Education Support Center. Items of importance included :
LIBRARY BOOK DISCUSSION: In an effort to ensure that all schools contain “content that is age appropriate at every level,” Longview High School librarian Kimberly Shadowens delivered a report, requested by Superintendent James Wilcox, on the books at all campus libraries. Shadowens has identified several books she feels warrant further discussion by the board, which will happen at a later date. Additionally, books included at each school’s library can be searched online at each school’s individual web page.
LOBO SINGER HONORED: Wilcox recognized Longview High School student Lailah Johnson for receiving the Outstanding Performer Award last month at the 2022 Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest. Johnson was formally presented a gold medal Monday, similar to those won by state champion athletes.
The Outstanding Performer Award “represents the attainment by an individual of superior musicianship as demonstrated in the exacting competition of the Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest.” In addition to being an honors student, Johnson is active in LHS theater and the Big Green Marching Machine.
INTERNATIONAL BACCALAUREATE NEWS: With a training and certification program nearing its end, Longview expects to soon offer IB classes at all district schools, kindergarten through 12th grade. Wilcox said he believes that would make Longview ISD the only district in the state to make IB classes available to all students.
The IB program is offered by more than 5,000 schools worldwide, and is a program focused on developing well-rounded, caring, knowledgeable and self-motivated students. Offering the IB program gives schools and districts an international reputation for excellence and quality.
CUSTODIAL RAISES APPROVED: The board unanimously approved amending the district's custodial contract in order to raise janitorial staff pay. In July, the district raised the minimum wage for all hourly employees to $15 per hour, with the provision that the administration would begin negotiating a pay increase for Service Solution Corporation employees. The Dallas-based company has handled janitorial services throughout the district since 2014.
With an increase of $457,494 to the total $3.1 million annual contract, legacy employees will see an increase to $15 per hour, and current full-time staff increased to $12 per hour. The new base hourly rate will be increased to $11.50 per hour.
Wilcox said he hopes this adjustment helps illustrate the vital importance of district janitorial staffers as the "front line" in keeping students and staff healthy.
"From the first moment we began looking at increasing hourly staff pay, our hope was that we would find a way to lift the pay rates of our contracted custodial staffers as well," he said. "These people are as much a part of Longview ISD as anyone, and we want them to know how much we value and appreciate their hard work."
NEW GREENHOUSE GETS OK: Trustees unanimously approved a request from the Agriculture Science Department for the $55,194 purchase of a new greenhouse at the district garden.
Harold Hillis, Longview High Career & Technology Education (CTE) Director, explained that the purchase of a 20-foot by 48-foot Atlas Snow Arch greenhouse from BWI Companies Wholesale Distribution, "will provide a secure and beneficial facility to allow for the continued growth of our districtwide 'Farm-to-Table' initiative."
"In addition, it provides another venue used for educational purposes, by teaching horticulture concepts to district students along with safe and productive greenhouse practices," he said.
Gary Krueger, Executive Director of Longview Educates and Prospers (LEAP), said this investment in district students by the board, "illustrates the wisdom and foresight of LISD leadership, in seeing the educational and vocation value of teaching our young people how to cultivate their own food."