Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.