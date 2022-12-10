DALLAS - After a two-hour weather delay, the 2022 season came down to four plays for the Longview Lobos.
The Aledo Bearcats were able to hold on, notching a 17-14 win over the Lobos and advancing to the Class 5A Division I state title game.
Longview ends the season with a 14-1 record. Aledo improves to 13-2 and will take on either College Station or Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. next Saturday for the 5A Division I championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Aledo took a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter, and then the teams traded punts.
Longview later took over at midfield with 2:59 left, moving deep into Aledo territory on a 15-yard pass from Jordan Allen to Jalen Hale, but a fumble on the next play turned the ball back over to the Bearcats.
Longview's defense forced a three-and-out, and the Lobos got good field position after a shanked punt, but on first down at the Aledo 44-yard line Allen was sacked for a six-yard loss.
The first of several lightning delays then hit, and when play resumed almost two hours later Longview tried three passes. Two were incomplete, and the last one was tipped at the line of scrimmage by an Aledo player. A Lobo offensive lineman caught the ball, but Aledo took possession and was able to kneel once to end the contest.
Aledo's Hawk Patrick-Daniels scored twice in the third quarter as the Bearcats pulled ahead of the Longview Lobos, 17-14, heading into the fourth quarter.
Aledo scored on its first two possessions of the first half, using scoring runs of 60 and 10 yards from Patrick-Daniels to take the lead. The second TD came at the 5:44 mark of the quarter.
The quarter ended with Aledo dropping back to punt, but picking up a first down when punter Clay Murador picked up a fumbled snap and rambling for the first down.
The Lobos took a 14-3 lead in at halftime.
Aledo struck first with a 37-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead, but the Lobos used an interception to set up one touchdown and stopped another Aledo drive with a second pick - giving the Lobos 22 interceptions for the year.
Both Lobo touchdowns came on passes from Jordan Allen to Jalen Hale.
Longview's Ta'Darion Boone hauled in a tipped pass for his fifth interception of the season to set up the Lobos' first score. Longview took over at the Aledo 39-yard line, moving to the Aledo 27 when Allen went up top to University of Alabama verbal pledge Hale, who made a spectacular leaping catch for the touchdown with 5:49 left in the half. Michael Fields knocked in the PAT for a 7-3 Longview lead.
The Lobos forced an Aledo punt on the next possession, and Longview took over at its own 23 with 3:46 to play in the half. A long run by Allen was brought back to the Longview 45 due to a holding call, but on the next play Allen hit Hale in stride and Hale waltzed into the end zone to give the Lobos a 14-3 lead with 3:01 left.
Ja'Keyvon Curry intercepted a pass for the Lobos on Aledo's next possession, and Longview ran out the final few minutes to take a 14-3 lead in at the break.
Longview punted away its two possessions of the first quarter.
Aledo drove to the Longview 25 on its initial possession, but the Lobo defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-four from the Longview 25-yard line.
After a Longview punt, Aledo drove deep into Longview territory before setting for a 37-yard punt by Clay Murador with 13 seconds left in the quarter.
Jordan Allen 27-yard TD pass to Alabama commit Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8). Longview 7, Aledo 3, 5:49 left in the second quarter. @etfinalscore @txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/8nj4MIRbM3— Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) December 10, 2022
ALEDO 17, LONGVIEW 14 (FINAL)
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|LONGVIEW
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|ALEDO
|3
|0
|14
|0
|17
DRIVE SUMMARY
|
|FIRST QUARTER
|Longview wins the toss and elects to receive
|A kickoff from A40: Touchback
|L 0, A 0: 1-10 L25: False start
|1-15 L20: Tatum 2 gain
|2-13 L22: Incomplete
|3-13 L22: Sack
|4-16 L19: Punt
|Longview 0, Aledo 0: ALEDO takes over at Longview 47
|1-10 L47: Sack, and a penalty. Facemask on Longview.
|1-10 L32: Carry for no gain.
|2-10 L32: QB keeper for 6
|3-4 L26: No gain
|4-4 L26: Offense staying on the field. Timeout.
|4-4 L26; Incomplete. TURNOVER ON DOWNS
|Longview 0, Aledo 0: LONGVIEW takes over at own 25
|1-10 L25: Tatum 8 gain
|2-2 L33: Johnson no gain
|3-2 L33: Tatum no gain
|4-2 L33: Punt
|ALEDO takes over at own 31
|1-10 A31: QB keeper for 6 yards
|2-4 A37: Pass complete for 11 yards
|1-10 A48: QB keeper for 8 yards
|2-2 L44: Incomplete (QB hit while throwing)
|3-2 L44: Run for 6
|1-10 L38: QB keeper for 1
|2-9 L37: RB carry for 2
|3-7 L35: Pass complete for 8
|1-10 L27: QB keeper, no gain
|2-10 L27: QB keeper for 5
|3-5 L22: RB carry for 2
|4-3 L20: Field goal team on the field. Kick good.
|ALEDO 3, LONGVIEW 0. Aledo kicking off. Touchback
|1-10 L25: Tatum loss of 3
|2-13 L22: END OF QUARTER
|SECOND QUARTER
|2-13 L22: Allen scramble for 3
|3-10 L25: False start
|3-15 L20: Tatum carry for 4
|4-11 L24: Punt
|ALEDO takes over at own 32
|1-10 A32: RB carry for 2
|2-8 A34: INTERCEPTION
|LONGVIEW takes over at Aledo 39
|1-10 A39: Tatum carry for 3
|2-7 A36: Johnson carry for 6
|3-1 A30: QB keeper for 2
|1-10 A28: Tatum carry for 3
|2-7 A25: Tatum carry for 3
|3-4 A22: Tatum carry for 4
|1-10 A18: Holding penalty on Longview
|1-19 A27: 27-yard pass to Jalen Hale. TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|LONGVIEW 7, ALEDO 3. Longview kicking off. Touchback
|1-10 A25: Incomplete
|2-10 A25: RB carry for loss of 1
|3-11 A24: Pass complete for 22 yards
|1-10 A46: Incomplete
|2-10 A46: RB carry for 4
|3-6 at 50: Incomplete
|4-6 at 50: Punt
|LONGVIEW takes over at own 23
|1-10 L23: Tatum carry for 8
|2-2 L31: QB keeper for 29, with a holding on Longview
|1-10 L45: Pass complete to Jalen Hale. TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|LONGVIEW 14, ALEDO 3
|Longview kicking off to Aledo.
|1-10 A17: QB scramble for 6
|2-6 A23: QB keeper for 5
|1-10 A28: Pass complete for 23 yards
|1-10 L49: INTERCEPTION. Flag on the play. Holding on the offense.
|LONGVIEW takes over at own 34
|1-10 L34: Tatum carry for no gain
|2-10 L34: Pass complete to Johnson for 16 yards
|1-10 50: Fumble, loss of 8 yard
|2-18 L42: Johnson 12 yard carry
|3-6 A46: Sack
|END OF HALF
|Longview will kick to Aledo to begin the second half. Longview has the wind at its back in the third quarter. Touchback
|1-10 A25: RB carry for no gain
|2-10 A25: Incomplete
|3-10 A25: QB scramble for 10
|1-10 A35: QB carry for 5
|2-5 A40: RB carry for 60 yards. TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|LONGVIEW 14, ALEDO 10
|Aledo kicks off. Longview return to own 21. Penalty, offside on offense, rekick. Lobos recover squib at own 35
|1-10 L35: Tatum carry for loss of 2
|2-12 L33: QB keeper for no gain
|3-12 L33: QB keeper for 3
|4-9 L36: Punt to Aledo 35
|Aledo takes over at own 35
|1-10 A35: RB carry for 28
|1-10 L37: QB carry for no gain
|2-10 L37: Pass complete for 10
|1-10 L27: RB carry for 17
|1-goal L10: RB carry for no gain
|2-goal L10: RB carry for 10. TOUCHDOWN. Kick good
|ALEDO 17, LONGVIEW 14. Aledo kicking off. Longview return to own 34
|1-10 L34: Pass complete for 12 yards
|1-10 L46: Tatum carry for 6
|2-4 A48: Tatum carry for 5
|1-10 A43: Incomplete
|2-10 A43: Tatum carry for 3
|3-7 A40: Tatum stopped for loss of 4 on reverse
|4-11 A44: Punt, touchback
|ALEDO takes over at own 25
|1-10 A20: QB carry for loss of 2
|2-12 A18: RB carry for 2
|3-12 A18: Sack, loss of 4 yards
|4-16 A14: Punter dropped the snap, picked it up and ran for a first down.
|1-10 A38: RB carry for 5
|2-5 A43: END OF THIRD QUARTER
|2-5 A43: QB carry for 9
|1-10 L48: QB carry for loss of 2
|2-12 50: RB carry for no gain
|3-12 50: Screen pass for loss of 1
|4-13 A49: Punt, touchback
|LONGVIEW takes over at own 20
|1-10 L20: Tatum carry for 4
|2-6 L24: Johnson carry for 2
|3-4 L26: False start
|3-9 L21: Pass completion for 7 yards
|4-2 L28: Tatum for 2 yards
|1-10 L30: Pass to Jalen Hale for 13 yards
|1-10 L43: Tatum carry for 8
|2-2 A49: Sack, loss of 4
|3-6 L47: Washington carry for no gain
|4-6 L47: Punt downed at Aledo 14
|1-10 A14: QB carry for 3
|2-8 A17: RB carry for loss of 2
|3-9 A15: QB scramble for 5
|4-4 A20: Punt downed at midfield
|LONGVIEW takes over at 50-yard line
|1-10 50: Johnson carry for 2
|2-8: A48: Incomplete under pressure
|3-8 A48: Pass to Hale for 14 yards
|1-10 A34: Tatum fumble at Aledo 29
|1-10 A29: RB carry for no gain, Longview calls first timeout
|2-10 A29: QB carry for loss of 2, Longview calls second timeout
|3-12 A27: Incomplete. Missed an open receiver downfield
|4-12 A27: Shanked punt
|LONGVIEW takes over at Aledo 44
|1-10 A44: Sack. Loss of 6. Longview calls third timeout
|2-16 at 50: WEATHER DELAY
|4:22 p.m. update: Still in a weather delay and it is POURING.
|4:32 p.m.: We are at least 25 minutes away from the teams returning to the field.
|4:37 p.m.: After another strike, we're at least 30 minutes from the teams returning to the field.
|4:41 p.m.: Another strike, another 30 minutes.
|4:48 p.m.: Another strike, another 30 minutes
|4:52 p.m.: Another strike, another 30 minutes
|5:10 p.m.: We are at least 25 minutes from the teams taking the field.
|5:20 p.m.: Cross your fingers ... we're down to 15 minutes until teams can return to the field. Only problem: There is a pond growing in one of the end zones.
|5:25 p.m.: Teams could return to the field as soon as 5:35 p.m.
|5:28 p.m.: The countdown has restarted. Earliest possible return to the field for the teams is 5:58 p.m.
|5:34 p.m.: The countdown clock is stuck at 30 minutes and is not moving.
|5:36 p.m.: Fans have returned to the stadium, though both teams remain in their locker rooms. And the countdown clock sits at 30:00.
|5:41 p.m.: Announcement at stadium that we are at least 15 minutes from the all clear.
|5:49 p.m.: Stadium clock has resumed countdown, and is under 9 minutes.
|5:53 p.m.: The teams are returning to the field.
|5:57 p.m.: The all-clear has sounded as teams are several minutes into warmups.
|5:58 p.m.: The scoreboard clock is now counting down again. It is at 9 minutes.
|5:59 p.m.: It looks like we're about to play.
|2-16 at 50: Incomplete deep ball to Jalen Hale
|3-16 at 50: Incomplete
|4-16 at 50: Pass batted and caught by a lineman. TURNOVER ON DOWNS.
|1-10 at 50: Aledo takes a knee
|FINAL: Aledo 17, Longview 14
PLAYOFF PATH: LONGVIEW (14-0)
Regional Final: Longview 37, Mansfield Timberview 21
Regional Semifinal: Longview 51, Port Arthur Memorial 7
Area Round: Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17
Bi-District: Longview 49, Crosby 15
PLAYOFF PATH: ALEDO (12-2)
Regional Final: Aledo 42, Burleson Centennial 21
Regional Semifinal: Aledo 27, Midlothian 21
Area Round: Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21
Bi-District: Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0