DALLAS - Aledo's Hawk Patrick-Daniels scored twice in the third quarter, and the Aledo Bearcats pulled ahead of the Longview Lobos, 17-14, heading into the fourth quarter Saturday at the Class 5A Division I state semifinals at Kincaide Stadium.
Aledo scored on its first two possessions of the first half, using scoring runs of 60 and 10 yards from Patrick-Daniels to take the lead. The second TD came at the 5:44 mark of the quarter.
The quarter ended with Aledo dropping back to punt, but picking up a first down when punter Clay Murador picked up a fumbled snap and rambling for the first down.
The Lobos took a 14-3 lead in at halftime.
Aledo struck first with a 37-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead, but the Lobos used an interception to set up one touchdown and stopped another Aledo drive with a second pick - giving the Lobos 22 interceptions for the year.
Both Lobo touchdowns came on passes from Jordan Allen to Jalen Hale.
Longview's Ta'Darion Boone hauled in a tipped pass for his fifth interception of the season to set up the Lobos' first score. Longview took over at the Aledo 39-yard line, moving to the Aledo 27 when Allen went up top to University of Alabama verbal pledge Hale, who made a spectacular leaping catch for the touchdown with 5:49 left in the half. Michael Fields knocked in the PAT for a 7-3 Longview lead.
The Lobos forced an Aledo punt on the next possession, and Longview took over at its own 23 with 3:46 to play in the half. A long run by Allen was brought back to the Longview 45 due to a holding call, but on the next play Allen hit Hale in stride and Hale waltzed into the end zone to give the Lobos a 14-3 lead with 3:01 left.
Ja'Keyvon Curry intercepted a pass for the Lobos on Aledo's next possession, and Longview ran out the final few minutes to take a 14-3 lead in at the break.
Longview punted away its two possessions of the first quarter.
Aledo drove to the Longview 25 on its initial possession, but the Lobo defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-four from the Longview 25-yard line.
After a Longview punt, Aledo drove deep into Longview territory before setting for a 37-yard punt by Clay Murador with 13 seconds left in the quarter.
ALEDO 17, LONGVIEW 14 (0:56, Q4) WEATHER DELAY
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|LONGVIEW
|0
|14
|0
|0
|ALEDO
|3
|0
|14
|0
DRIVE SUMMARY
|
|FIRST QUARTER
|Longview wins the toss and elects to receive
|A kickoff from A40: Touchback
|L 0, A 0: 1-10 L25: False start
|1-15 L20: Tatum 2 gain
|2-13 L22: Incomplete
|3-13 L22: Sack
|4-16 L19: Punt
|Longview 0, Aledo 0: ALEDO takes over at Longview 47
|1-10 L47: Sack, and a penalty. Facemask on Longview.
|1-10 L32: Carry for no gain.
|2-10 L32: QB keeper for 6
|3-4 L26: No gain
|4-4 L26: Offense staying on the field. Timeout.
|4-4 L26; Incomplete. TURNOVER ON DOWNS
|Longview 0, Aledo 0: LONGVIEW takes over at own 25
|1-10 L25: Tatum 8 gain
|2-2 L33: Johnson no gain
|3-2 L33: Tatum no gain
|4-2 L33: Punt
|ALEDO takes over at own 31
|1-10 A31: QB keeper for 6 yards
|2-4 A37: Pass complete for 11 yards
|1-10 A48: QB keeper for 8 yards
|2-2 L44: Incomplete (QB hit while throwing)
|3-2 L44: Run for 6
|1-10 L38: QB keeper for 1
|2-9 L37: RB carry for 2
|3-7 L35: Pass complete for 8
|1-10 L27: QB keeper, no gain
|2-10 L27: QB keeper for 5
|3-5 L22: RB carry for 2
|4-3 L20: Field goal team on the field. Kick good.
|ALEDO 3, LONGVIEW 0. Aledo kicking off. Touchback
|1-10 L25: Tatum loss of 3
|2-13 L22: END OF QUARTER
|SECOND QUARTER
|2-13 L22: Allen scramble for 3
|3-10 L25: False start
|3-15 L20: Tatum carry for 4
|4-11 L24: Punt
|ALEDO takes over at own 32
|1-10 A32: RB carry for 2
|2-8 A34: INTERCEPTION
|LONGVIEW takes over at Aledo 39
|1-10 A39: Tatum carry for 3
|2-7 A36: Johnson carry for 6
|3-1 A30: QB keeper for 2
|1-10 A28: Tatum carry for 3
|2-7 A25: Tatum carry for 3
|3-4 A22: Tatum carry for 4
|1-10 A18: Holding penalty on Longview
|1-19 A27: 27-yard pass to Jalen Hale. TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|LONGVIEW 7, ALEDO 3. Longview kicking off. Touchback
|1-10 A25: Incomplete
|2-10 A25: RB carry for loss of 1
|3-11 A24: Pass complete for 22 yards
|1-10 A46: Incomplete
|2-10 A46: RB carry for 4
|3-6 at 50: Incomplete
|4-6 at 50: Punt
|LONGVIEW takes over at own 23
|1-10 L23: Tatum carry for 8
|2-2 L31: QB keeper for 29, with a holding on Longview
|1-10 L45: Pass complete to Jalen Hale. TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|LONGVIEW 14, ALEDO 3
|Longview kicking off to Aledo.
|1-10 A17: QB scramble for 6
|2-6 A23: QB keeper for 5
|1-10 A28: Pass complete for 23 yards
|1-10 L49: INTERCEPTION. Flag on the play. Holding on the offense.
|LONGVIEW takes over at own 34
|1-10 L34: Tatum carry for no gain
|2-10 L34: Pass complete to Johnson for 16 yards
|1-10 50: Fumble, loss of 8 yard
|2-18 L42: Johnson 12 yard carry
|3-6 A46: Sack
|END OF HALF
|Longview will kick to Aledo to begin the second half. Longview has the wind at its back in the third quarter. Touchback
|1-10 A25: RB carry for no gain
|2-10 A25: Incomplete
|3-10 A25: QB scramble for 10
|1-10 A35: QB carry for 5
|2-5 A40: RB carry for 60 yards. TOUCHDOWN. Kick good.
|LONGVIEW 14, ALEDO 10
|Aledo kicks off. Longview return to own 21. Penalty, offside on offense, rekick. Lobos recover squib at own 35
|1-10 L35: Tatum carry for loss of 2
|2-12 L33: QB keeper for no gain
|3-12 L33: QB keeper for 3
|4-9 L36: Punt to Aledo 35
|Aledo takes over at own 35
|1-10 A35: RB carry for 28
|1-10 L37: QB carry for no gain
|2-10 L37: Pass complete for 10
|1-10 L27: RB carry for 17
|1-goal L10: RB carry for no gain
|2-goal L10: RB carry for 10. TOUCHDOWN. Kick good
|ALEDO 17, LONGVIEW 14. Aledo kicking off. Longview return to own 34
|1-10 L34: Pass complete for 12 yards
|1-10 L46: Tatum carry for 6
|2-4 A48: Tatum carry for 5
|1-10 A43: Incomplete
|2-10 A43: Tatum carry for 3
|3-7 A40: Tatum stopped for loss of 4 on reverse
|4-11 A44: Punt, touchback
|ALEDO takes over at own 25
|1-10 A20: QB carry for loss of 2
|2-12 A18: RB carry for 2
|3-12 A18: Sack, loss of 4 yards
|4-16 A14: Punter dropped the snap, picked it up and ran for a first down.
|1-10 A38: RB carry for 5
|2-5 A43: END OF THIRD QUARTER
|2-5 A43: QB carry for 9
|1-10 L48: QB carry for loss of 2
|2-12 50: RB carry for no gain
|3-12 50: Screen pass for loss of 1
|4-13 A49: Punt, touchback
|LONGVIEW takes over at own 20
|1-10 L20: Tatum carry for 4
|2-6 L24: Johnson carry for 2
|3-4 L26: False start
|3-9 L21: Pass completion for 7 yards
|4-2 L28: Tatum for 2 yards
|1-10 L30: Pass to Jalen Hale for 13 yards
|1-10 L43: Tatum carry for 8
|2-2 A49: Sack, loss of 4
|3-6 L47: Washington carry for no gain
|4-6 L47: Punt downed at Aledo 14
|1-10 A14: QB carry for 3
|2-8 A17: RB carry for loss of 2
|3-9 A15: QB scramble for 5
|4-4 A20: Punt downed at midfield
|LONGVIEW takes over at 50-yard line
|1-10 50: Johnson carry for 2
|2-8: A48: Incomplete under pressure
|3-8 A48: Pass to Hale for 14 yards
|1-10 A34: Tatum fumble at Aledo 29
|1-10 A29: RB carry for no gain, Longview calls first timeout
|2-10 A29: QB carry for loss of 2, Longview calls second timeout
|3-12 A27: Incomplete. Missed an open receiver downfield
|4-12 A27: Shanked punt
|LONGVIEW takes over at Aledo 44
|1-10 A44: Sack. Loss of 6. Longview calls third timeout
|2-16 at 50: WEATHER DELAY
PLAYOFF PATH: LONGVIEW (14-0)
Regional Final: Longview 37, Mansfield Timberview 21
Regional Semifinal: Longview 51, Port Arthur Memorial 7
Area Round: Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17
Bi-District: Longview 49, Crosby 15
PLAYOFF PATH: ALEDO (12-2)
Regional Final: Aledo 42, Burleson Centennial 21
Regional Semifinal: Aledo 27, Midlothian 21
Area Round: Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21
Bi-District: Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0