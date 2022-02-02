With Gregg County under a Winter Weather Advisory, and much of East Texas under a Winter Storm Warning, school districts across the area are considering changes to their class schedules. This list will be updated throughout the day with changes. For districts to our west, our sister paper the Tyler Morning Telegraph has coverage here.
Gilmer ISD: Classes canceled on Thursday.
Gladewater ISD: Classes canceled on Thursday, decision for Friday will be made by 3 p.m. tomorrow.
Hallsville ISD: No early release or closings announced
Henderson ISD: Classes canceled on Thursday, no decision yet on Friday.
Kilgore ISD: All campuses and offices closed Thursday and Friday.
Longview ISD: No early release or closings announced
Longview Christian: No early release or closings announced
New Diana ISD: Classes canceled Thursday.
Pine Tree ISD: Classes will take place Thursday, weather will be monitored.
Sabine ISD: No early release or closings announced
Spring Hill ISD: No early release or closings announced
St. Mary's Catholic School: Classes canceled Thursday and Friday.
Tatum ISD: No early release or closings announced
Trinity School of Texas: No early release or closings announced
White Oak ISD: Classes canceled Thursday. A decision on Friday will be made Thursday afternoon.