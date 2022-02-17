Longview native and Lobo alumnus Dedrick Weathersby, also a stage and film actor, author and show producer, returned Thursday to his former campus Forest Middle School with one goal – to inspire.
Weathersby currently holds several roles in the entertainment business but embraces his Longview roots. He said it's important to inspire the young generation of East Texans.
“It’s an honor to come back. This means so much to me because I wish I had someone that came back that looked like me or had some kind of representation that, ‘Hey, you can do it.' I just found my inspirations in either television or through books so this feels really good to know that I can come back and I'm in the position where I can encourage them," he said. "This just warms my heart."
Weathersby is a proud Lobo and gives credit to Sheryll Mitchell, former LISD speech pathologist, and his theater teacher for helping with his success.
“They collaborated when they found out I wanted to be an actor,” he said. “I didn’t have a speech impediment but they said, ‘in order for you to be competitive, you have to have diction, articulation and you have to initiate your words,’” he said.
Once the educators believed in his dreams, Weathersby recalls being taken out during classroom time in order to get training with his speech. During that time he didn’t understand the motive but is now grateful for the investment the educators gave him.
“They were like ‘it doesn’t matter, this is going to help you for your future,’ so my theater teacher and my speech pathologist teacher collaborated in order to help me with my speech monologues. It helped me so much, she (Mitchell) didn’t have to do it. She just took time out of her lunch schedule to help me and that really meant a lot to have people that believed in you, and knew that you were going to become something,” he said.
Along with stories from his education journey in LISD, he spoke to students in hopes to encourage them to pursue their dreams and to love themselves.
“I’m here to show them dreams are possible, that I'm a living proof of that,” he said.
Weathersby is set to have a comedy stage play at Bramlette STEAM Academy theatre, directed by EK Bonner on Saturday that has been sold out for three weeks.
According to Weathersby the stage play is based on his book “The New Teacher” which is about a group of students losing appreciation for a good teacher and receiving a bad teacher instead.
Weathersby along with his team have been in the Longview area all week, and the show will feature students from LISD, with the goal of providing district students with a platform to show off their talents.
He considers himself part of the "solution" to help students with their dreams and goals.
Dr. Wilbert Andrews Jr., principal at Forest Middle School, showed gratitude toward Weathersby and stated the importance of bringing him to campus.
“Mr. Weathersby is from Longview and our children need to see that if they are inspired to be someone or aspired that yes it is obtainable,” he said. “Our kids need to see that it is possible to leave these little communities, leave their home schools and make their dreams come true.”
Weathersby said he encourages students to develop good habits at a young age and establish discipline. He wants to also leave a message inspiring them to pursue things that may not be the most popular.
“Condition great habits, that means doing your homework, doing things that are possible and things that are uncool. Write out your ideas, don’t be scared to write out your emotions and ideas. Get into your feelings, express yourself because that's the only way you can receive help and guidance,” he said.
To keep up with Weathersby, go to https://www.dedrickweathersby.com.