Longview Lobo football standouts led a youth football clinic Wednesday morning at Stamper Park’s Womack Field.
Taylor Tatum, Ethan Harrison and Willie Nelson spent the morning teaching the basics of the sport to ready-to-learn children during the event.
The event was part of the City of Longview Parks and Recreation Department's month of events in celebration of National Park and Recreation Month. Throughout July the department is set to host an event every day, excluding Sundays. This year’s theme is “Where Community Grows” which is meant to highlight the impact parks systems have on its communities, said Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia.
For a calendar of events regarding the celebration visit https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=5231