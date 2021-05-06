From Staff Reports
AUSTIN — Ty’monyahe Abney capped Longviews’ day at the UIL State Track and Field Meet with a runner-up finish in the Class 5A 200 meters, bringing the Lobos’ total to three medals in six events at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The Lobo boys finished fourth in the team standings with 38 points behind Frisco Liberty (54), Manvel (45.5) and Fort Bend Marshall (42).
Abney collected three medals on the day, adding another silver as part of Longview’s 400 relay foursome to go along with a bronze as a member of the 800 relay team.
In the 200, Abney clocked in at 20.87 and was edged by Rosenberg Terry’s Kellen Stewart (20.78). Che Nwabuki of Manor was third at 21.21.
The Lobo 400 relay team of Dekalon Taylor, Lancetravon Freeman, Jalen Hale and Abney rolled in a 40.79 to finish second behind Crosby (40.66).
In the 800 relay, Freeman, Zakyire Moon, Abney and Taylor finished at 1:25.70. Fort Bend Marshall won it with a 1:25.33 showing, and Frisco Liberty took second with a 1:25.59 finish.
Longview also had a fifth-place finish from Taylor in the 100 meters (10.49), an eighth from the Lady Lobo 400 relay foursome of Angell Evans, Madison Pippins, Brayleigh Mitchell and LaMiaya Henderson (47.4) and a ninth from Henderson in the 200 meters (24.72).