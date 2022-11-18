When tasked with collecting food items for people in need, students at two Longview schools stepped up to the plate and, next week, their contributions will help provide a happy Thanksgiving to hundreds of families.
Students at Trinity School of Texas and the UT Tyler University Academy at Longview collected thousands of food items for the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive. On Friday, those items were loaded into trucks and trailers, and will be delivered Monday to the Maude Cobb Convention Center for the food drive.
UT Tyler University Academy students in Longview collected 4,290 items for the food drive, according to Jaime Burke Hicks, who serves as the Student Council and National Honor Society adviser. The school turns the food drive into a competition with students collecting items for their teachers. The teacher with the most food items gets to wear a turkey crown and jeans for a week.
“It always amazes me how much fun they have with this competition and how much fun the teachers have with this competition, and how much our fun translates into blessing others,” Burke Hicks said. “That’s what we hope our kids takeaway. It’s fun and it’s crazy and it’s a great competition, but ultimately the goal is to give back to the community.”
Trinity School of Texas allows students to donate food items and to make monetary donations. The school gives a check to Super 1 for the monetary donations. Bryan Nelson, who serves on the food drive board, determines what items are most needed, said Tovah Robertson, who serves as the student government representative at the school.
“He will figure out what the drive might still need, what gaps need to be filled and he will use that money to help fill in those gaps,” Robertson said. “Each year we average around 15,000 food items and this year we expect to make that or beat it.”
This year, more than 1,400 families will be served through the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive. Families must apply and be approved in advance of the food drive.
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Maude Cobb, 100 Grand Blvd. Food will be distributed to approved families Tuesday.
According to the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive, needed items are: green beans, corn, green peas, miscellaneous peas or beans, soups, pasta, canned meat, dessert, Jell-O, cranberry sauce, bread, canned fruit, miscellaneous vegetables, Kool-Aid and lemonade.
Monetary donations also are accepted at LongviewThanksgiving.com.