Gregg County had its second-highest day of new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 89 positive results, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Health administrator A.J. Harris made the announcement bringing the cumulative total of cases to 1,591 since the pandemic began in March.
Harris said the county has given 6,292 tests with 4,502 negative results and 199 pending. He said the county has had 367 patients recover.
Deaths from the virus on Saturday remained at 25 in the county Saturday with the most recent of those being announced Friday after a woman in her late 70s with medical complications who lived in a nursing home in Longview\died in the facility.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Saturday announced 13 new cases of the virus in his county for a cumulative total of 693. Recoveries in the county, which has had 35 people die from the new coronavirus, remained at 513.
Disaster declaration
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday extended a statewide disaster declaration he first issued in March to allow the state to better respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Renewing this Disaster Declaration will provide communities with the resources they need to respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement. “I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.”
State health officials on Friday reported 481,483 people with the virus that has left at least 8,343 dead. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Health officials also reported 7,872 people hospitalized.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.