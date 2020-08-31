Public health officials on Monday announced total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County surpassed 2,000 and said the way the county reports coronavirus numbers is changing.
Health authority A.J. Harris said eight new cases since Sunday brought the county’s total number to 2,001. Five new cases were added on Sunday.
Harris said 8,711 tests had been given in the county with 6,510 negative results and 200 pending.
Recoveries and deaths from the virus remained unchanged Monday at 1,272 and 36, respectively.
On Monday, the Gregg County Health Department announced that it would eliminate its daily COVID-19 report. Instead, the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, will take over tracking and reporting numbers on its dashboard, at www.nethealthcovid19.org/control-the-spread . The move eliminates "triplication" of work, according to Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.
"We are doing reporting. The city is doing reporting, and so is Net Health doing reporting," Browne said. "There are all these three reports that are almost completely duplicates. NET Health is a little behind ours, because they wait for a paper trail to get there. We've been doing it (compiling data) before we get a complete paper trail of contact tracing."
The duplicate efforts have been tying up personnel in the health department and Longview Fire Department, Browne said.
He said it was important for the county to track local information in the earlier months of the pandemic to help the fire department have specific information about people who were infected, so they could protect themselves as needed when responding to calls. Then, cases exploded during the month of July and thousands of people have been tested in Gregg County, Browne said. Now, the fire department is always wearing personal protective equipment.
Also, Browne said the state is conducting electronic contact tracing. The county didn't have access to that system because NET Health has the contract with the state to do that. NET Health, which has already been doing some contact tracing in Gregg County, will take over most of that work.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Monday reported that 71 confirmed COVID-19 patients were being treated in the city's hospitals.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported five newly confirmed cases in his county after no new cases on Sunday.
The county has had 800 cumulative cases with 741 recoveries and 35 deaths. Numbers of recoveries and deaths were unchanged Monday.
While Smith County recorded a new COVID-19 related death, recoveries over the weekend outpaced new virus cases, and the active case count decreased to 640.
NET Health said an 82-year-old Tyler man with the coronavirus died, bringing the death toll to 52. COVID-19 is listed as the probable cause of four of the deaths.
The health district also announced 108 new cases for a cumulative count of 3,315. Confirmed recoveries rose by 146 for a total of 2,627.
NET Health reported 138 patients with COVID-19 were being treated in Tyler hospitals on Monday, up from 132 on Friday.
Longview-area schools
Two more Longview High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Monday.
The students tested positive on Friday, according to a written statement from the district. Longview ISD was told about one positive test Monday and the other on Friday.
One student was last on campus on Wednesday, and the other was at the school last on Thursday.
Both students passed routine screenings when they were last on campus and wore a mask, according to the district.
“We have notified staff and parents of students who may have been in the presence of the students,” the statement read. “We have cleaned and sanitized the areas of the campus where the students had contact.”
According to a statement from the district, on Monday there were 14 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in district students, two of those were in students doing remote learning. The district also had 14 staff members with coronavirus.
Pine Tree ISD on Monday said three students had confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 students out on quarantine. The district also had three staff members out with confirmed cases and two on quarantine.
Spring Hill ISD on Monday said two students had active cases of COVID-19 and no staff members had the virus.