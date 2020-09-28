From staff reports
Public health officials on Monday announced 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the county’s cumulative total of confirmed cases rose to 2,241 since Friday. The health district does not update case counts on weekends.
Recoveries and coronavirus-related deaths Monday remained unchanged since Friday’s report at 1,780 and 38, respectively. The county’s active cases numbered 423.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported just one new confirmed case in his county since Sunday along with one new recovery.
The county has had 894 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 824 recoveries and 35 deaths. The county’s active case count Monday was 35.
In an afternoon update on his Facebook page, Sims expressed optimism about the county’s relatively few new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
“We are making great progress at keeping our numbers under control,” he said. “Two of our neighbors still have a large number of cases. Last week Caddo Parish reported over 40 cases per day and Gregg County has slowed to about 13 per day.”
Sims said his county averaged less than four new cases per day in the past week, and he cautioned people to remain vigilant in taking steps to stop the spread.
“Please don’t get complacent,” he said. “Wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and washing your hands is working.”
NET Health on Monday reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler.
There were 116 COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals up from 97 on Friday.
The health district announced 46 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Smith County since Friday for a cumulative total of 3,812.
The county also had two new recoveries from the virus with 3,018 residents having recovered. Fatalities remained at 61. The county’s active confirmed case count Monday was 733.
The state on Monday reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday for a total of 962 and no new deaths. The county has had 11 COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had five new confirmed cases during the weekend and no new deaths, the state reported, with 389 cumulative cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Statewide
Texas health officials reported 1,397 new cases Monday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, along with 11 new deaths from the illness.
The newly reported cases raised the total number of cases since tracking of the virus started in March to 739,743, with an estimated 67,570 cases now active and 3,201 of those requiring hospitalization, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.
Meanwhile, the Texas death toll for the outbreak rose to 15,553. An estimated 657,407 Texans have recovered from COVID-19.