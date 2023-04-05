A Longview resident has claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the March 1 drawing, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
The ticket was purchased at Penny’s Food and Fuel 3 at 2001 N. Eastman Road in Longview.
The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
The winning ticket sold in Longview makes the sixth time since September 2020 that a Texas Lottery game has made a new millionaire in the Longview area.
In October, a Gilmer resident claimed a $5 million top prize on a scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket.
In October 2021, a Longview resident claimed a $1 million prize while playing the Instant Millionaire scratch-off game.
In June 2021, a top $3 million prize was claimed after a scratch-off was purchased at a Longview convenience store. In that same month, a $5 million Lotto Texas ticket was sold at a store on South Eastman Road in Longview.
And in September 2020, a Longview resident claimed a top $5 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.